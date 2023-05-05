She’s A Screamer: Pro-Trans Activist Lets Loose During San Francisco Board Meeting

Videos by OutKick

This is why the mute button was invented.

Yet another wacko in a long line of San Francisco maniac wackos decided Tuesday was the perfect day to test mute buttons around the world when she opened her mouth at a board of supervisors meeting.

The woman, who identified herself as Lia McGeever sure could use some weed because this chick is completely off the rails psycho. And here I thought people lived in S.F. to smoke weed, chill out and lose all forms of connection with society. Not Lia. She’s pissed and she’s not going to take it anymore.

Buckle up. Get your finger on the mute button. Here we gooooooo…I warned you. Take it away, Lia.

Close your eyes and see if you can tell the difference between this lunatic screaming at the city council meeting and a goat… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IitLHBTwKZ — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 5, 2023

Now, you’re probably wondering what this screamer is screaming about. It turns out Screamer is furious over Banko Brown, a transgender (alleged) thief being blasted by a Walgreens security guard while stealing from a store.

“I hate a lot of people on this board for the reasons that led up to Banko Brown’s death,” the Screamer declared while addressing the S.F. Board of Supervisors.

“There’s a lot of performative people on this board who will say one thing and support black people, homeless people, trans people, and then immediately stab you in the face — being racist, transphobic, anti-homeless.

“I don’t have any words prepared today. I just want you to feel our pain.

“So, I am going to spend the next minute screaming cause that is what is going on in here.

“That is what the trans genocide in this country, in this city, has brought me to.”

That’s right, Lia and her supporters think the Board of Supervisors ISN’T WOKE ENOUGH! She’s talking to a board that includes Dean Preston, a Democratic Socialist, who is enemy No. 1 amongst those in San Francisco who are incensed over crime, drugs, gang bangers, junkies laying in the streets, maniacs ransacking businesses, etc.

Lia and her crazed supporters think Dean, of all people, should feel her pain over a trans (alleged) thief being blasted.

You maggots wanted a city where all this festered and now it’s coming home to roost.

According to S.F. Police Chief Bill Scott, who is trying to recruit something like 600 new officers now that city officials have come to the realization the maggots need to be eradicated, Brown spit on security guard Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, and raised his arm towards the guard before the gun was drawn and Brown was shot.

Anthony was taken to jail on suspicion of murder, but was later released after prosecutors declined to press charges. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins says the evidence doesn’t support a murder charge. “The evidence clearly shows that the suspect believed he was in mortal danger and acted in self-defense,” Jenkins said in a statement released to media outlets.

Now we have Lia and the crew SCREAMING because the woke-topia isn’t going their way.

The wokes are in a real pickle here because Jenkins was installed to get a grip on this city and she’s a person of color who isn’t afraid to alpha the maggots who have destroyed the city.

Ah, but if the maggots scream loud enough, maybe the Board of Supervisor wokes will pass legislation “urging Jenkins to reconsider filing charges” against the guard. At least one member of the board says he’s considering such action.

This is the bizarro world that is San Francisco.

And if you think all of this isn’t crazy enough, in November, Mayor London Breed launched a “guaranteed income” program for the city’s transgender community where trans residents would be given $1,200 a month for up to 18 months just for being trans.

Why is Brown shoplifting — and threatening a guard, according to the District Attorney — when there’s $1,200 in free money out there to blow?

It’s all enough to make you want to scream.