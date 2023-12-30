Michigan OC Sherrone Moore Faces Heat For Saying He Doesn’t See Race

Videos by OutKick

Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is facing criticism online for saying he doesn’t see race.

Moore and the Wolverines are gearing up to play Alabama in the Rose Bowl in the CFP semifinals, and the hype surrounding the game is deafening. Monday is going to be an incredible day of college football.

Unfortunately, some people have chosen to focus more on Moore’s stance on race than the game because he had the audacity to claim he doesn’t view people by the color of their skin.

Sherrone Moore sparks backlash with comments about race. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Moore was asked about Bill O’Brien suggesting Jalen Milroe should switch positions and if there was a racial stereotype behind it.

The fact the Michigan OC was asked that question was ridiculous enough, but his response is really driving some people insane.

“Really, I don’t see color. My wife is Caucasian. My kids are mixed. I deal with black, white. I’ve lived in Kansas where you can be in the house with the door open at 12, and in New Jersey where you have to be in the house by 6 o’clock. I’ve seen all cards of the spectrum,” Moore responded, according to Chase Goodbread.

Pretty straightforward and simple. Sherrone Moore, just like all good people, doesn’t judge people based on race. That’s kind of what we’ve been driving for in America for generations.

A reporter asked Michigan coach Sherrone Moore about Jalen Milroe's comments on Bill O'Brien suggesting he change positions, and where he thinks Black QBs stand today from a stereotyping standpoint.

"Really, I don't see color. My wife is Caucasian. My kids are mixed. I deal with… — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) December 29, 2023

Unfortunately, some people continue to prove we live in a very stupid time in history where some individuals have to be outraged.

That’s exactly what happened with Moore’s very reasonable and vanilla comments.

A “colorblind” black man is a very dangerous tool in a profession where coaches that look like his boss very much see color often — Jay-Z’s Basquiat Wig (@Roscoe_P_) December 30, 2023

Don’t send your black child to see him — concerned black father (@yojb513) December 29, 2023

Buddy hit us with the “I don’t see color” + “I have a white wife” combo breaker and yet not a single one of us is shocked lol. https://t.co/lUTCVbHLy6 — JustinTinsley (@JustinTinsley) December 29, 2023

WTF lol?! — Athens Steve (@rainy_steve) December 29, 2023

I am confusion. What does his white wife and biracial kids have to do with whether Black quarterbacks are still stereotyped? https://t.co/KB8N3UvGTN — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 29, 2023

Headass — Maliik Obee (@NFLMaliik) December 29, 2023

Cat said “I don’t see color”, then proceeded to tell us his wife and his kids color before the next sentence ended. pic.twitter.com/7ZTLsHqZsc — Michael Sales (@Michael18270487) December 29, 2023

“I don’t see color,” immediately ends the sincerity of continuing with a productive dialogue on “Race” in America!#ThisIsAmerica — Tazim Wajid Wajed (@NFLHitman33) December 29, 2023

Whenever you hear, "I don't see color…" from a Black person… pic.twitter.com/Jmy7WH9A5t — Lawrence Ross: An Ice Cold Alpha Man (@alpha1906) December 29, 2023

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with what Sherrone Moore said. People are trying to drag him because he noted his wife is white and his kids are bi-racial while pointing out race doesn’t matter to him. The purpose of referencing his upbringing, his wife, children and where he’s been was to point out he’s been all over the place, and in his experience, race and color are irrelevant.

Race shouldn’t matter to anyone, just like it doesn’t matter to Moore. The only thing that matters when judging a person should be the quality of their character.

Are they a good person or not? Are they the kind of person you want next to you in a foxhole? Can you trust them? Those questions are critically important, and notice what none of them have anything to do with? Race.

The problem isn’t with people like Sherrone Moore who claim they see everything on an equal playing field and don’t make issues about race. The problem is with people who do the opposite and make EVERY SINGLE THING about race. Those are the people driving wedges between people in society.

Sherrone Moore shouldn’t apologize for saying he doesn’t see race. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Moore should be applauded for his stance, and if you’re outraged by it, then I have some news for you. You’re really telling on yourself. Moore has nothing to apologize for, and I sincerely hope he doesn’t cave to the woke outrage mob online. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.