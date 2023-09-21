Shedeur Sanders Could Earn $10 Million Annually In NIL Money, College Football Insider Says

Videos by OutKick

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders might be on the verge of a huge payday.

The dual-threat QB has absolutely balled out through his first three games with the Colorado Buffaloes, and the eyes of the football world are on Boulder.

Deion said during an exchange with his sons at the Broncos game over the weekend that Shedeur won’t be going pro at the end of the season. He’ll be in Boulder for at least one more year.

One of the reasons why staying in school might not be a big deal is because players can now cash in with NIL. Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt thinks Deion’s son could make some incredible cash in the near future.

When will Shedeur Sanders go pro? (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Joel Klatt predicts huge NIL earnings for Shedeur Sanders.

“I think Shedeur might be able to make $10 million…We have no idea what his ceiling is from an NIL perspective,” Klatt said during a Wednesday appearance on “The Herd.”

Colin Cowherd agreed with Klatt’s assessment, and suggested $10 million would be nothing for a shoe company to throw at Shedeur.

At the moment, Shedeur Sanders’ NIL valuation from On3.com is $5.1 million. Only Bronny James is higher at $6.1 million. Olivia Dunne is a distant third at $3.2 million.

Klatt isn’t just suggesting Shedeur Sanders might get paid. He’s making the argument he might be the most valuable college athlete in America.

As crazy as it sounds, he might not be wrong. Look at the amount of attention on Deion, Shedeur and the Colorado program.

Shedeur Sanders is one of the most popular players in America. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The team is 3-0, every sports site/station in the country is talking about the Buffaloes, GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff have made trips out west and the hype isn’t dying down.

Deion and Shedeur have the program rolling, and given the personalities of both, it’s not hard to understand why big checks might be waiting for them.

How much will Shedeur Sanders earn in NIL cash? (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

If Shedeur Sanders can lock down a $10 million deal, waiting one more year for the NFL might not be that painful.