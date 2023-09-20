Deion Sanders Claims He’s Already Made NFL Draft Decision For His Sons

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders has no intention of watching his sons leave for the NFL after just one season at Colorado.

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders are both eligible for the 2024 draft, and the young QB is projected by some to be a first round pick.

However, it appears Deion Sanders will do everything possible to make sure his sons aren’t one and done in Boulder.

“Shilo said, ‘Oh, wow, Shedeur, look. You gonna be in the NFL next year.’ I said, ‘No, he ain’t.’…You all ain’t going nowhere,” Deion told his sons when Shilo talked about going pro “next year” while attending the Broncos game with his two sons.

Deion Sanders wants Shilo and Shedeur to hang around Boulder.

It’s not hard to understand why Deion Sanders might want Shilo and Shedeur for more than just a single season.

Shedeur appears to be one of the best QBs in the country through the first three games of the 2023 season. The man has been on fire.

He’s thrown for 1,251 yards and 10 touchdowns to just one interception. The dual-threat passer is generating some incredible NFL interest just a few games into the 2023 campaign.

While Shilo doesn’t have nearly the same kind of hype, he’s a solid safety. Keeping both on the roster for the 2024 season would be huge for Deion and the Buffaloes.

Of course, Deion simply saying they can’t go pro doesn’t mean they won’t. After all, he’s their father, but they’re both adult men. If Shedeur is a top-10 pick, it’s hard to imagine he’ll want to stay in school. The fact he’s playing for his dad and the family already has money certainly has to be factored in, but would Deion really tell his kid to return instead of being a top draft pick?

Deion Sanders says his kids won’t go to the NFL in 2024. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

It appears that’s the case. If Shedeur returns for the 2024 season, the hype surrounding Colorado might truly hit a deafening level, and it appears Deion has already made the decision for him.