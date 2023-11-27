Shedeur Sanders Allegedly Dealing With Serious Injury

Videos by OutKick

Shedeur Sanders is allegedly dealing with a very significant injury going into the offseason.

Colorado’s season came to a close this past Saturday with a 23-17 loss to Utah to fall to 4-8. Deion Sanders‘ first season in Boulder is over after falling to reach a bowl game. Going 1-8 is a hell of a slide from the 3-0 start that set the college football world on fire.

Shedeur missed the final game of the season, and his brother Deion Sanders Jr. revealed in a Well Off Media video shared Sunday night that the team’s star QB “has a fracture in his back.”

You can see the reveal on the screen right around the 5:20 mark.

Shedeur Sanders dealing with a fracture in his back.

Well, I guess when it rains, it pours in Boulder when it comes to the Colorado Buffalos. The team started off blazing hot and jumped out to being 3-0 to get the year started.

Then, the wheels quickly came off in absolutely stunning fashion. The team went 1-8 down the stretch, Deion’s first year was nothing short of a disaster and the team’s star QB is dealing with a fracture in his back, according to his older brother.

It’s hard to imagine how much worse this situation could get for Deion Sanders and the Buffs. It’s pretty much a blessing that the nightmare that has been the past several months is over.

While the extent and severity of Shedeur’s fracture remains unknown, it appears he’s going into the offseason definitely less than 100%. That means time that would normally be spent just working out and practicing will now be spent on rehab and healing. That’s definitely not how Deion or his son were hoping to spend December.

Hopefully, Shedeur Sanders is back to 100% as quickly as possible and he can try to turn around Colorado in 2024. There’s no question 2023 turned into a massive disappointment.