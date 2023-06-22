Videos by OutKick

Shedeur Sanders is not attending the Manning Passing Academy this week after all. The son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, who will be the starting quarterback for the Buffaloes this fall, had to pull out.

Shedeur, a rising junior, spent his first two seasons with his father at Jackson State and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in FCS football (the FCS Heisman, basically) last season. This will be his first season on the FBS level.

The Manning Passing Academy runs June 22-25 at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, Louisiana. It is a big deal in the college football world, with a stacked list of participants.

The event was founded by Archie Manning in 1996 and his sons, Peyton, Eli and Cooper, serve as senior associate directors. Although there are many quarterback camps, none are as prestigious as the Manning Passing Academy.

It is four days of teaching, learning and competing, with every minute accounted for.

2023 Manning Passing Academy Schedule

It is rare for a top college football quarterback not to attend the Manning Passing Academy, which is why it was a surprise for Caleb Williams not to be on the list of participants. Shedeur’s situation is different.

Shedeur Sanders was in, but now he’s out.

He was initially listed as a counselor for the camp.

However, as Buffs Beat first noticed, Shedeur was not listed on the final camp roster. Why?

There were scheduling conflicts, but exactly what that means is unclear at this time.

Gregory Blackwell, the director of media relations at the Manning Passing Academy, issued the following statement to OutKick:

Shedeur had to pull out of camp two or three weeks ago. He had some conflicts and couldn’t be there the majority of the time. — Gregory Blackwell

Fair enough.

Shedeur is not in The Boot on Thursday as the camp gets underway. He will not be there on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The vague reason of “conflicts” leaves the door wide open for speculation.

It is worth noting that the Sanders family received an update on their father’s health condition last week. Deion continues to deal with complications from a blood clotting issue in his left foot and was told by doctors that there is a chance he could lose his left foot.

Perhaps Coach Prime’s health factored into Shedeur’s decision to stay home. Perhaps not.

There is no indication that the two things coincide, but the timing makes it a valid concern.