Shea Patterson’s time in the Canadian Football League has been odd, just like the rest of his career. Although he is 2-1 through his first three games of his second stint in the Great White North, the 26-year-old quarterback has barely played.

The most recent stat line was his weirdest yet.

Patterson, a former five-star recruit, was the highest-rated Pro-Style quarterback in the Class of 2016. He enrolled early at Ole Miss, was thrust into the starting job as a freshman after an injury to (Grey Cup champion) Chad Kelly, and went 4-5 in 10 games with the Rebels before a knee injury ended his sophomore year.

From there, after declaring that he would never leave Ole Miss amid a bowl ban in the wake of Hugh Freeze’s cellphone scandal and resignation, Patterson transferred to Michigan. The Wolverines went 19-7 with him at the helm, but he completed just 56.2% of his passes as a senior.

Patterson ultimately went undrafted in 2020 and had a short stint with the Chiefs before he was cut in favor of Jordan Ta’amu, the quarterback who replaced him in Oxford. His career has been a journey ever since.

Patterson signed with the B.C. Lions on June 16, 2021. He was cut in September

Patterson signed with the Montreal Alouettes 11 days later. He dressed in five games, carried the ball 11 times, and was released in the offseason.

Patterson was drafted first overall by the Michigan Panthers in the 2022 USFL Draft. He was benched in his debut after tripping over his feet and fumbling. He was released on May 25, 2022.

Shea Patterson is back in Canada!

Most recently, on February 13, 2023, Patterson signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The team lists him as the third-string quarterback behind 37-year-old journeyman Trevor Harris and former North Texas standout Mason Fine.

Although Patterson is not starting for the central Canadian province’s team, he sees time in the red zone. He is used for his feet and it makes for some weird stat lines.

@ Edmonton Elks — 0/1 passing, one carry for two yards vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers — three carries for four yards

That leads us to Sunday, when Saskatchewan was on the road at Calgary. The Roughriders won their second game of the season against the Stampeders in overtime.

Patterson did not attempt a single pass, but scored two touchdowns. He had three carries for two yards and two scores. That was it.

His first touchdown came on a quarterback sneak in the third quarter.

His second touchdown came on, yup, a quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter.

His second rushing TD. @SheaPatterson_1 made my Stamps defense pay. You better watch out for the bro. pic.twitter.com/JJWbnK3HKM — Justin Aaron (@JustinAaronUH91) June 25, 2023

Does it get any weirder than that? Has there ever been another quarterback to have three carries for two yards and two touchdowns? Probably not. Shea Patterson is one of one!