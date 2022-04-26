Shaun King Quits Twitter Amid Elon Musk Purchase

Loathsome race-hustler Shaun King quit Twitter Monday night, following Elon Musk’s purchase of the service.

Race-baiting loser Shaun King has deleted his Twitter account.#ThankyouElon. pic.twitter.com/1lAXaDP4Ba — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) April 26, 2022

Earlier, before King deleted his account, he claimed Elon Musk bought Twitter to show his “white power.”

Shaun King, a leftist race activist who is reportedly a white man who pretends to be black, says @elonmusk’s desire to purchase Twitter is about white power & is influenced by the South African apartheid & white nationalism. #ElonMuskBuyTwitter #elon pic.twitter.com/K0ILqZU6aW — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 25, 2022

Today has been one of the best days on Twitter, perhaps ever. Just as great as Musk buying the platform to reinstate free speech is King leaving.

King, a white man who pretends to be black, was one of the worst people on the app. King got rich by lying and accusing people of hate crimes. That’s been his entire career.

Notably, King threatened to reveal the names of innocent Kenosha PD officers during the civil unrest surrounding Jacob Blake’s shooting.

At this rate, we are hoping that Jemele Hill, Keith Olbermann and Ibram X. Kendi will follow King’s path and leave Twitter entirely.