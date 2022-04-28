in Media News, Politics

Shaun King Blocks, Obsessively DMs 88 Year Old Holocaust Survivor

Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King is battling with and losing to an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor. Bet you didn’t see that coming.

On Wednesday, Lucy Lipiner, author of the book The Long Journey Home: A Young Girl’s Memoir of Surviving the Holocaust, questioned King for trying to grow his fading brand on Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In response to the polite request, King blocked Lipliner:

And here is where King went off the rails, by obsessively DMing the old woman. Take a look:

He’s getting the lawyers. What a creep.

Obviously, King did block the woman — there’s photo proof. In addition to being the biggest fraud on the internet — like claiming he’s a black man — he appears to be a pathological liar.

Earlier this week, King deleted his Twitter account — again, there’s photo proof that he did — to protest Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform. Then after reactivating his account the next day, King claimed that he never deleted it. He said that hacking Jan. 6 protestors were to blame for the deactivation of his account.

We also know King doesn’t sympathize with Holocaust survivors or the Jewish community. He doesn’t much care for them.

Previously, King tried to weaponize their suffering, saying that dead Jews are only in the news because they were white and European.

King posted, then deleted, the following message on Instagram last October:

“The only reason why people celebrate ‘Christopher Columbus Day’ and never ‘Adolf Hitler Day’’ is because Columbus massacred non-europeans [sic].”

So King doesn’t respect the 88-year-old Holocaust survivor at all. He despises her because she is as white as he is. Rather, King is upset that she caught him blocking her, exposing the fraudulent nature of his fight for the victimized campaign.By the way, Lucy Lipiner should report Shaun King to the Twitter police for stalkerish behavior. Look at those DMs.

Written by Bobby Burack

Bobby Burack covers media, politics, and sports at OutKick.

