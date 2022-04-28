Shaun King Blocks, Obsessively DMs 88 Year Old Holocaust Survivor

Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King is battling with and losing to an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor. Bet you didn’t see that coming.

On Wednesday, Lucy Lipiner, author of the book The Long Journey Home: A Young Girl’s Memoir of Surviving the Holocaust, questioned King for trying to grow his fading brand on Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Hi Shaun King, Holocaust survivor here. It seems you are exploiting hatred against Jews to win a political argument. Hate crimes against us are surging and I haven’t seen you speak up. Standing up for Jews is not a left vs right issue. Please stop politicizing our lives. — Lucy Lipiner (@LucyLipiner) April 26, 2022

In response to the polite request, King blocked Lipliner:

Sadly, I have been blocked by someone for the first time on Twitter 😔 As fewer & fewer Holocaust survivors walk this earth, at 88, I came here to educate people about WWII and stand against hate. Shaun King — please listen to Jewish Holocaust survivors instead of blocking us! pic.twitter.com/NQ1Ha6uAc3 — Lucy Lipiner (@LucyLipiner) April 27, 2022

And here is where King went off the rails, by obsessively DMing the old woman. Take a look:

Shaun King is sending me strange messages about him speaking to attorneys about me. Is he implying he is going to sue me? Because I shared the screenshot of when he blocked me on Twitter? Why is he doing this? Can someone please help me? pic.twitter.com/upVKZbbFxN — Lucy Lipiner (@LucyLipiner) April 27, 2022

He’s getting the lawyers. What a creep.

Obviously, King did block the woman — there’s photo proof. In addition to being the biggest fraud on the internet — like claiming he’s a black man — he appears to be a pathological liar.

Earlier this week, King deleted his Twitter account — again, there’s photo proof that he did — to protest Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform. Then after reactivating his account the next day, King claimed that he never deleted it. He said that hacking Jan. 6 protestors were to blame for the deactivation of his account.

We also know King doesn’t sympathize with Holocaust survivors or the Jewish community. He doesn’t much care for them.

Previously, King tried to weaponize their suffering, saying that dead Jews are only in the news because they were white and European.

King posted, then deleted, the following message on Instagram last October:

“The only reason why people celebrate ‘Christopher Columbus Day’ and never ‘Adolf Hitler Day’’ is because Columbus massacred non-europeans [sic].”

So King doesn’t respect the 88-year-old Holocaust survivor at all. He despises her because she is as white as he is. Rather, King is upset that she caught him blocking her, exposing the fraudulent nature of his fight for the victimized campaign.By the way, Lucy Lipiner should report Shaun King to the Twitter police for stalkerish behavior. Look at those DMs.