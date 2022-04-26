Shaun King Says He Didn’t Delete His Twitter Account After Deleting His Twitter Account

After Shaun King spent a few hours last night crying about Elon Musk buying Twitter, he deleted his Twitter account.

Unfortunately, he reactivated it sometime Tuesday morning.

Here’s his explanation:

You wish, motherfucker. I didn’t delete my account. I was getting death threats and hack attempts from your buddies who stormed the Capitol and had to make it more secure. Good luck not perjuring yourself when you testify before the January 6th committee. https://t.co/T0Q7skDwJ4 — Shaun King (@shaunking) April 26, 2022

King isn’t telling the truth here.

If King were trying to make his account more “secure” to block out mean tweets, he would have set his account on private, a feature that allows only the accounts that he accepts to view his page.

See, we could confirm the various reports that King erased his account by — and get this — going to his page and finding that his account no longer existed.

Race-baiting loser Shaun King has deleted his Twitter account.#ThankyouElon. pic.twitter.com/1lAXaDP4Ba — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) April 26, 2022

Technically, the term is “deactivation.” You deactivate your account before it is deleted. Twitter allows users to deactivate their accounts, which deletes the page but stores it in a database for a month.

Twitter explains, “Deactivated accounts can be reactivated within 30 days of deactivation by logging in with the account username (or email address) and password on twitter.com or through your Twitter for iOS or Android app.”

How funny would it have been if Twitter didn’t save deactivated accounts, costing King his bought-and-paid-for 1 million followers? Would have been hysterical.

So King didn’t “secure” his account. He erased it and then changed his mind.

Ultimately, King realized that he is nothing without Twitter. Without it, King is just another white guy roaming through life. Plus, he had already virtue signaled to other race-hustlers that he is upset that people might be able to speak freely on an online app. Mission accomplished.

The angry wokes aren’t going anywhere. They need a presence on Twitter to stay relevant. Yet users will now have more freedom to mock jokers like King under Musk’s control.

Honestly, Twitter is more fun with Shaun King on it. That way, he can expose himself as the lying racist that he is.

So welcome back, Shaun King.