Sharp-Dressed, Ancient Phone-Using Orioles Fans Leave Broadcaster Confused

A couple of fans who looked like they fell through a wormhole at some point in the late-80s caught the attention of Baltimore Orioles broadcasters as they strolled around the stadium.

The two dudes were spotted wandering around Oriole Park at Camden Yards with giant shades and even giant-er cell phones.

When TV cameras spotted the two wannabe Patrick Batemans it left broadcasters asking one thing: “What is going on?”

When you tell your boss you're gonna work from home. pic.twitter.com/4MYjIPyokQ — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 15, 2023

The world is weird these days, man.

People go to games dressed in all kinds of different ways all the time, but two dudes deciding, “Hey, let’s go to the game dressed like two background extras from The Wolf of Wall Street” is an entirely out-of-nowhere idea, unless I’m missing something.

Were These Orioles Fans Pulling Off Some Kind Of Social Media Stunt

I wouldn’t be shocked if these dudes resurface in a viral TikTok video or something. They were just cruising around and chatting on those giant Motorola’s with no idea the TV cameras were on them.

Everything out of the ordinary that you see these days turns out to be part of a social media stunt. It’s like living in the Matrix, only a version run by clout-chasing douchebags.

Not to say these guys are clout-chasing douchebags, because this idea was so out of nowhere and bizarre, it’s funny.

Like, how did they even manage to track down those phones and then get them through security? I got yelled at going through security somewhere once because I had a balled-up gum wrapper in my back pocket, but these dudes apparently breezed through with antiquated, 35-year-old telecommunications equipment.

Weird.

Maybe, we’ll find out what the deal was here, but I kind of hope we don’t. I like the idea of weird stuff just happening and remaining a mystery.

Like an episode of Unsolved Mysteries, but instead of a murder or a kidnapping, the mystery is about two guys that seem like buddies of yours from college dressing up like Huey Lewis & The News-loving investment bankers.

