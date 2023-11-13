Shaquille O’Neal’s Daughter, Me’Arah, Chooses Florida Over Her Dad’s Alma Mater, LSU

Videos by OutKick

Me’Arah O’Neal, the youngest child of Shaquille, committed to an SEC school for her upcoming women’s college basketball career. But she didn’t pick LSU, her father’s alma mater.

Instead, Me’Arah chose to take her talents to The Swamp and join the Florida Gators, LSU’s fierce rival. She officially reached her decision on Sunday, saying that Florida felt like the best fit.

“I went on the Florida visit, and I had a feeling that’s where I belonged,” Me’Arah said. “And that I was going to be most successful if I went to go play at Florida. I felt like I connected with coach Kelly [Rae Finley] more than I connected with any of the other schools that recruited me. She really cares about me not just on the court but off the court. That’s important for me.”

Me’Arah isn’t just living off her father’s name either. According to ESPN, she’s the No. 33 recruit in the 2024 class. Looks like the Gators got a good one.

Me’Arah Has Her Father’s Full Support

Now you might think that Shaq took exception to his daughter choosing an LSU rival over his alma mater. But the proud father actually reacted quite different when she made the call.

“Believe it or not, I tried to stay out of it. … What I did tell her is, ‘Go where you’re needed, not where you’re wanted,” Shaquille said. “Because if you go where you’re wanted and they got other people like you, may take a while. I want [my kids] to have their own journey, have their own experience.”

That’s the kind of support you look for from a parent. Even so, it’s a little funny that Shaquille couldn’t persuade her to join the Tigers.

After all, LSU won the women’s national championship last season and looks poised to be one of the country’s best programs for the next few years. Although their season-opening loss to Colorado would indicate otherwise. And if Me’Arah had chose to go to the Bayou, she would have been treated like royalty because of her father’s legacy.

But she apparently found a better fit with Florida, which is more important. And it’s good to see that Shaquille fully supports her decision.