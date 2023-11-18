Shaq Sticks Up For Draymond Green, Says He Would Have Choked Out Rudy Gobert Too

Videos by OutKick

Most people would probably agree you shouldn’t choke out your opponent during a basketball game. But Shaquille O’Neal is not most people.

In fact, the former NBA big man said he’d do it, too, if it meant helping out a teammate.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is serving a five-game suspension by the NBA after putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold Tuesday night.

The altercation started when Warriors star Klay Thompson got tangled up with Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels. Tied at 0-0, it was the only action happening during the game.

Rudy Gobert ran over to wedge himself in front of Thompson. Green readily pounced on Gobert and held him in a chokehold, several seconds too long.

Shaquille O’Neal defends Draymond Green for on-court altercation. (Getty Images)

“I don’t like to be a hypocrite of the situation, I would have did the same thing,” Shaq told TMZ. “You got to stick up for your teammates.”

The 15-time All-Star went on to tell the person interviewing him, “If me and you are having an interview and somebody comes here, I’m going to have to whoop their ass” because “you’re my homegirl.”

Shaq Responds To League Punishment Of Draymond Green

In a statement, the NBA acknowledged Green’s “history of unsportsmanlike acts,” warranting the five-game absence.

As reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Green’s suspended games will go unpaid, totaling a $769,970 loss for the former Defensive Player of the Year.

THINGS GETTING CHIPPY BETWEEN THE WARRIORS AND THE TIMBERWOLVES ALREADY 😱



Draymond Green had Rudy Gobert in a chokehold 😳pic.twitter.com/GRqleoD3e7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

Now an analyst for TNT, Shaq didn’t want to say whether Green’s punishment was too harsh.

“I don’t want to say, aw he shouldn’t have did it,” O’Neal said. “I’d have did the same thing. If Rudy was there, I would have choked him out, too.

“When you do those things, the NBA is gonna do what they do. I don’t want to say too harsh. Was it warranted? I don’t know, but I’m not gonna criticize Draymond Green for something I would have did.”

The league additionally fined Rudy Gobert, Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels $25,000.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.

