Shaq Questions Kevin Durant’s Leadership Skills With Very Honest Comments: ‘You Should Make It Work’

Kevin Durant is used to receiving criticism at this point, he’s been on the receiving end of plenty dating all the way back to his Oklahoma City Thundery days. Now, with him requesting a trade out of Brooklyn, the haters have gotten even louder.
The latest to make noise with his criticism of KD is none other than Shaquille O’Neal.
Shaq recently joined ‘The Rich Eisen Show’ and did not hold back while sharing his thoughts about the latest drama surrounding Durant. In Shaq’s opinion, Durant is just looking for a way to get on a legitimate contending team.
“When you put a house together, you should live in it,” O’Neal explained. “You was the one who hired the architect. You was the one who got the other architect (James Harden) from Philadelphia. You, as a leader, should make it work, but [if] you don’t want to make it work, you should go buy another house.
“You know he’s probably trying to get to a contender. It’s easier that way.”
Those are some rather harsh words from Shaq, but that doesn’t make them false.
ADAM SILVER SOUNDS OFF ON KEVIN DURANT FOR REQUESTING A TRADE FROM THE NETS
It’s worth remembering that Durant signed a sign-and-trade deal – a four-year contract worth $164 million – to get to Brooklyn. The first year of that deal is set to kick in this upcoming season, but now he wants out of the Nets organization altogether.
Plus, as Shaq mentioned, Durant played a role in getting the trio of himself, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden together. With Harden now in Philadelphia and Irving causing all sorts of drama off the court, it’s easy to say Durant is looking for an easy way out.
At the end of the day, Shaq’s comments don’t change the situation and the inevitable outcome of KD getting his way.
