Shaq Picks Up Tab For Entire Manhattan Restaurant

There was a Shaq Attack upon a Manhattan restaurant Sunday evening. But NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t gobbling up any patrons – the 7’1 O’Neal was attacking the tab of those partaking in some end-of-the-weekend food and drink.

O’Neal and his unidentified date spent Sunday evening dining at Chelsea’s Jue Lan Club. While there, O’Neal surprised guests by footing the bill for the entire restaurant and also purchased dinner for the club/restaurant’s entire staff. He asked the staff to refrain from telling the guests that he paid their tab.

A source told Page Six that Shaq’s generous gesture covered more than 40 tables of guests and totaled “well over $25,000” in checks.

Per Page Six, the Big Fella dined on Beijing chicken, shrimp tempura and the restaurant’s signature chicken satay. After his meal he left the servers “the biggest tip they’ve ever received.”

His meal is a pivot from the vegan burgers Shaq was pounding at Atlanta’s Slutty Vegan earlier this summer.

Shaq’s yet to be identified date clearly had to be impressed with the Big Aristotle’s baller move. The pricey meal and beyond generous comes roughly a month after O’Neal’s ex-wife remarried in May. If there’s one thing Shaq does better than almost anyone, it’s rebound.

