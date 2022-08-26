Shaq Reveals The Simple Thing His Kids Must Do To Get His Money

Shaquille O’Neal has zero interest in giving his kids handouts.

The former NBA star’s net worth is believed to be somewhere in the range of $400 million, and he earned more than $286 million in NBA contracts alone.

However, his eight kids are going to have to work for it and get an education if they want one penny of his money.

What is Shaq’s net worth? (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

“They know they have things to fall back on, but it’s not going to be that easy. In order to get my cheese, you have to present me with two degrees. So, I just keep them motivated and keep them happy,” the former Lakers star told 7NEWS Australia when talking about what he expects out of his children.

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal won’t let his kids live on easy street. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Pepsi Stronger Together)

He also doesn’t care at all if none of his kids turn into great athletes.

“I’m teaching about generational wealth right now. I tell them all the time we don’t need another NBA player in the house. If you want to play, I can help you get there. I would rather see a doctor, dentist, hedge fund guy, a veterinarian, or a world traveler,” he further explained.

This isn’t the first time Shaq, who is known for his generosity, has made it clear he’s not interested in letting his kids ride a gravy train their whole lives.

He previously said if they want his money, they must present a business plan and then he’ll make a decision.

“My kids are older now. They kinda upset with me – not really upset – but they don’t understand. Because I tell them all the time. We ain’t rich. I’m rich,” the four-time NBA champion previously said on the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast.

In an era where lots of young people seem to think they’re entitled to something, it’s great to see Shaq make it clear nothing worth having comes easy.

He might be rich, but that doesn’t mean he’s writing checks to his children just to do it. He’s going to make them earn every penny.

Shaq won’t give his kids money unless they have multiple college degrees. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

You have to respect that kind of mentality, especially in 2022. It’s refreshing and great to see he’s making his kids put in the work instead of giving them a pass on easy street.