Shaq Was Late For A DJ Set Because He Was Hanging With Steph Curry And Draymond Green

Videos by OutKick

DJ Diesel — better known to you and me as Shaquille O’Neal — was late to a recent DJ set and gave an excuse that would only fly in northern California: he had been kicking it with Golden State Warriors Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

Shaq was booked to perform a DJ set (read: press “play” on a playlist) at the Outside Lands festival at Golden Gate Park in the lovely, crime-riddled city of San Francisco.

Shaq was part of a bill that ranged from good (Foo Fighters), to bad (The 1975), to “Who the hell is that?” (pretty much everyone else).

The NBA great was reportedly a little late to the stage for his Friday night set. That’s frustrating for fans, however, he had an out.

“Sorry I’m late, I was chilling with Steph Curry and Draymond Green,” he said.

Alright, all is forgiven.

Although, he did goof on the crowd but telling them Curry was going to come onstage, even though he didn’t. That may have reheated any animosity they may have been harboring.

DJ Diesel — the DJing pseudonym of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal performs at the Outside Lands festival in San Francisco. (Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage)

Shaq’s DJing Side Hustle Continues

According to SFGate, DJ Diesel (remember, that’s Shawq) played a 40-minute set. If you’re wondering what exactly Shaq does on stage join the club. It reportedly consists of remixed pop songs and telling the audience to put their hands up.

Not my bag, necessarily, but it’d be cool to say you saw Shaq.

Of course, DJing isn’t the Inside the NBA host’s first foray into the world of music. He tried his hand at the rap game back in the 1990s.

Still, his day job takes precedence over spinning records, even though this day he’s probably just playing an Mp3.

During the NBA Playoffs, DJ Diesel had to drop out of a gig at the Indianapolis 500 when the Miami Heat failed to put away the Boston Celtics in the Easter Conference Final.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle