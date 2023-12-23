Shaq Calls Out Chris Mad Dog Russo After He’s Snubbed On All-Time Center Discussion

Videos by OutKick

Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo is on Shaquille O’ Neal’s naughty list this holiday season after the Hall of Fame basketball player went off on him during a recent podcast.

It all started earlier this week when Russo appeared on ESPN’s First Take and said that Shaq was barely one of the top five greatest centers of all time. Cohosts Stephen A. Smith and Jason Williams couldn’t believe what they were hearing and immediately told Mad Dog that he was out of his mind.

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo suggests Shaq is only the 5th-best center in NBA history. (December 20, 2023)

CHRIS ‘MAD DOG’ RUSSO HAD SHAQ LISTED 5TH OR 6TH BEST CENTER

Russo had listed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Hakeem Olajuwon, Tim Duncan (wasn’t a center when Shaq faced him by the way) and even Moses Malone as all being better than Shaq. The Malone comment hysterically had Jason Williams praying to God to forgive Russo.

Maybe the Lord will forgive him, but Shaq won’t.

"Who the f*ck is that?…I'm the most dominant center ever. I don't ever wanna hear another name again…I passed Hakeem Olajuwon."



‘I’D SMACK THE SH** OUT OF HIM’

Shaq didn’t hold back his opinions once he was played Russo’s comments on his newly relaunched The Big Podcast.

“Who the F*** is that?” Shaq immediately questioned when told it was Mad Dog speaking. Apparently Shaq doesn’t wake up early enough to check out First Take – which makes sense because he has plenty of hot takes himself.

When informed Russo was once a big time New York City radio host, Shaq continued “Whose he legendary to? Legendary to you maybe but not to me…” before eloquently adding that he would “smack the sh** out of [Russo].”

Forget Jake Paul’s lame fights. I’d PAY to see Shaq and Russo square off in a boxing ring. Shaq is 7-foot-1 and weighs 325+ lbs. I’ve met Russo many a times and let’s just say Shaq could step on him and crush him.

SHAQ RANKED HIMSELF AT NO. 3 OF ALL TIME

For his part, Shaq did admit that he wasn’t the best. He put Kareem and Wilt ahead of him but when it came to others, oh boy was he heated.

“I don’t ever want to hear another name again. OK? So that would put me at number three. I passed Hakeem Olajuwon. The king beat me, I came back and beat him. Moses Malone, I passed him up. Four, five, six years ago, before I retired…” before adding that Tim Duncan is a power forward and not a center.

We’ll have to see when Russo returns to First Take if he has any response to Shaq calling him out.