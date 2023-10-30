Shannon Sharpe Thinks Travis Kelce Attending World Series Game Contributed To Chiefs Upset Loss At Broncos

Videos by OutKick

Aren’t hot takes just the best? Shannon Sharpe starred alongside Skip Bayless for years and learned the art of the hot take. On Monday, he delivered a scorcher: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce attending Game 1 of the World Series contributed to his — and his team’s — poor performance against the Denver Broncos.

Sharpe declares that Kelce going to the game on a Friday night hurt his effectiveness on Sunday. Interesting. His co-host, Chad Johnson (Ochocinco? I can’t even remember what his name is anymore), argues with him.

However, Johnson gives in a bit to Sharpe’s claim when he drops this apparent perfect argument: Game 1 of the World Series took place in Texas. Travis Kelce lives in Kansas City!

Unc and Ocho discuss Travis Kelce's trip to the World Series@ochocinco: "What's wrong with that? You're not gonna tell me you can't enjoy yourself on a Friday night"@ShannonSharpe: "It was in Texas. He lives in KANSAS CITY"



Apparently, Shannon Sharpe forgot that the Wright brothers invented the airplane in 1903. Anyone who has ever flown on a private plane understands that this is not much of a hindrance. Maybe Kelce used the flight to study game film?

Either way, this is a bizarre argument. I happen to think it’s funny that Sharpe called out Kelce, though. Travis Kelce is inviting all of this criticism because his off-field persona is growing at an exponential pace. That’s mostly thanks to the whole Taylor Swift thing.

However, Kelce put himself in this position. There are going to be questions about whether or not his head is completely into football. Are they justified? Probably not. But it doesn’t really matter. Perception is reality.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attends Game One of the World Series, which Shannon Sharpe believes contributed to poor play against the Denver Broncos. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The perception is that Travis Kelce is more interested in being a celebrity than a football star right now. That’s really what Shannon Sharpe is trying to say. At least, I think that’s what he’s trying to say. Maybe that’s just what I’m saying and I’m projecting.

Sharpe used a dumb argument to make the point, though. NFL players know that Friday is the least-intensive day on game week. The team doesn’t fully practice, but generally just goes through a short walkthrough.

That leaves time for Friday night activities. If Kelce wanted to fly to Texas to watch a World Series game, who cares? The idea that this activity is more distracting than any other is odd. The whole “the game took place in Texas” thing is even more strange.

Kelce can easily get from Kansas City to Texas and Texas to Denver. In fact, he did just that.

He didn’t play that well against the Denver Broncos, but neither did quarertback Patrick Mahomes. The whole team played poorly, that’s why they lost.

Sharpe is grasping at straws to explain how in the world the Super Bowl contender Chiefs lost to one of the worst teams in the AFC.

This ain’t it, though.