Taylor Swift Cuddles Up To Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar At Travis Kelce’s House

We found it — the coolest pregame party ever.

Taylor Swift is at Arrowhead Stadium yet again for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. But before kickoff, she was seen hanging out with Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar.

The two were apparently enjoying some lunch from First Watch and taking in the early games at Travis Kelce’s house Sunday afternoon.

“Watching the Browns game with @taylorswift14 pre KC game,” Kosar posted on X. “Tough to see Deshaun Hurt!!!”

The Super Bowl XXVIII champion also posted a selfie with Swift on his Instagram page.

T-Swift: Big football girl.

Just kidding, there is zero chance she even knew who Bernie Kosar was.

But a friend of Travis is a friend of TayTay. So I’m sure she had a lovely time mingling with her alleged boyfriend’s family and friends while he headed to the stadium to get ready for kickoff.

Swift reportedly flew in on her private jet this morning to cheer on the Chiefs as they vie for their sixth-straight win. It’s the pop star’s fourth NFL game in the past month.

At first, we weren’t sure if Swift and Kelce were actually dating or if it was just an elaborate PR stunt. After seeing the two holding hands all over New York City last weekend, though, the rumors are all but confirmed.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent last weekend together in NYC. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Somebody call Bernie Kosar. Maybe he can give us the scoop.

