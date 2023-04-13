Shannon Sharpe Roasts Skip Bayless When Asked If He Could Gain A Single Yard In An NFL Game

Videos by OutKick

Shannon Sharpe has zero faith in Skip Bayless’ rushing abilities against an NFL defense.

Sharpe and Bayless co-host “Undisputed” on FS1, and the duo is known for trading shots on a regular basis. It makes for some great entertainment.

It also means they occasionally roast each other when presented with the chance, and that’s exactly what Bayless did during an interview with Jason and Travis Kelce.

Shannon Sharpe roasts Skip Bayless when asked if he could rush for a yard in an NFL game. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

The former star tight end was asked bluntly if Skip Bayless as an average man could gain a single rushing yard in an NFL game. Without hesitation, his co-host made it clear there wasn’t a snowball’s chance in hell he could.

“No, and let me tell you, I’m not saying because he’s average. Ain’t no way they’re going to let him get a yard. Ain’t no way! They’re going to go out of their way, and I’m not so sure the offensive line is going to block for him to get that yard. That’s what’s going to happen with that one,” Sharpe said while attempting to fight back laughter.

NFL defenses would love to line up against Skip Bayless.

Whether you hate or love Skip Bayless, you can’t deny he’s incredible at his job. The man’s ability to spin people up into frenzies is unrivaled.

Is it trolling? Is he serious? That’s a great mystery, but one thing that isn’t up for debate is he’s elite when it comes to upsetting people and shining a spotlight on himself. He’ll call out anyone without warning, and that’s what makes such great television.

Now, imagine if some players he’d dragged over the years could line up and lay a hit on him. Defenses would be salivating to do it.

As Sharpe noted, is there any guarantee the offensive line would block for him?

Could an average man do it?

Overall, it’s a fascinating question whether or not an average adult man could rush for one yard. On one play, it’s certainly possible. You could spread everyone wide and hope to just open a hole in the line against a box that isn’t stacked. However, there’s no chance an average dude could finish a game with positive rushing yards on multiple carries.

There’s a better shot he’d leave in an ambulance. We’re talking about massive elite athletes against a guy who probably drinks a few beers a week. I don’t love the odds for the average man at all.

Could the average man rush for a yard in an NFL game. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Let us know in the comments if you think the average guy or Skip Bayless could gain a rushing yard in an NFL game. Embrace debate and carnage!