Shannon Gives A Wild Cringeworthy Wedding Speech For The Ages

Shannon, please put down the mic before you go viral.

Too late. This is trainwreck material.

Nearly 11 million people have now watched one of the craziest wedding speeches of 2022 leaving some observers to call Shannon the Michael Scott of the wedding speech industry. According to the groom’s sister, Tori Not Torrie on TikTok, Shannon wanted to say a few words about her friend getting married and that’s when things went off the rails.

Shannon, a friend of the bride, gives a wedding speech that quickly went from 0-100. “You’re a part of the family, I swear to God. Like, I’m not going to be racist, you guys, I’m just sayin’,” Shannon told the couple. / TikTok

“CRINGE WARNING⚠️ So my brother got married this past weekend and this was one of the speeches from friends… 😬🫣 Think miss girl was nervous but wheeww had a few of us like 😳😅,” Tori NOT Torrie wrote on TikTok.

Shannon starts out with what sounds like an unrehearsed speech. She’s clearly a little nervous. But then she unleashes a verbal threat against the husband.

“You better take care of my girl, because if you don’t, I know where you live,” Shannon fired off to laughter from the crowd.

The verbal threat was laughed off. All good. Shannon’s just had a few too many vodka lemonades. Let’s see what else she has to say.

“You’re a part of the family, I swear to God. Like, I’m not going to be racist, you guys, I’m just sayin’,” Shannon continued.

Oh dear God, don’t do it Shannon. STOP.

She didn’t stop.

The happy couple who had to sit through Shannon’s speech. TikTok

“I’m gonna be racist, OK,” she added while notifying the party that the interracial couple is “outstepping the stereotype and I love it.”

Shannon, don’t do this. I warned you. You’re going viral.

“But you guys, I swear I love black people,” the Michael Scott of wedding speeches says, while noting “You…guys…are the BEST.”

Eventually, Shannon is clapped off the mic by the stunned crowd.

Tori, the groom’s sister, made sure to clear the air by noting that the “wedding still went on and it was a great time!”

In case you were thinking this was some sort of fake wedding, Tori made sure to upload more footage of the bride and groom enjoying their reception. There’s even footage of Shannon fighting for the bouquet and being DENIED after that speech she gave.

Shannon’s right there for the grab. The positioning is perfect. It’s all hers. / TikTok

Oh no you didn’t. Shannon soon finds there’s a battle for those flowers and she’s entered the thunderdome. TikTok

And Shannon is left empty-handed, but going viral for her insane wedding speech is a consolation prize. TikTok

“After watching the speech, this is one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen,” one TikTok observer wrote.

“Took her shoes off 😂 wouldn’t expect anything less,” another user noted.

What a wedding. What a speech. What a scene. Congrats to everyone involved in one of the craziest weddings of 2022.