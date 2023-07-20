Shane van Gisbergen Is Going To Try To Go 2-For-2 In The NASCAR Cup Series At Indianapolis

Videos by OutKick

Shane van Gisbergen, the three-time Supercars champion and winner of the inaugural Chicago street race — is going to try to stay undefeated in the NASCAR Cup Series.

That will be much easier said than done.

Trackhouse Racing announced that the 34-year-old from New Zealand will be back in the team’s No. 91 Chevrolet when the Cup Series goes to Indianapolis Motor Speedway next month.

van Gisbergen wowed on the rain-soaked Chicago Street Course, with a late charge past Cup Series regulars Chase Elliott and Justin Haley for the win. So, it makes sense that the team would want him back in the car on the Indianapolis Road Course.

“After a performance like that it’s only natural to want to keep this going,” he said. “Shane showed he is a world-class talent and what he did in Chicago was truly remarkable. PROJECT91, Trackhouse Racing and the fans of NASCAR benefit by bringing him back. I don’t think I am being overly dramatic when I say the entire motorsports world will be watching the No. 91 Chevrolet at Indianapolis.”

Marks is certainly right about that, but it might be a bit tougher to replicate his Chicago heroics a few hours away in Indianapolis.

In addition to Cup Series regulars Shane van Gisbergen will be up against ex-F1 driver and sportscar champ Kamui Kobayashi and his Supercars rival Brodie Kostecki. (Getty Images)

van Gisbergen Will Face More Competitive Field In Indianapolis

Shane van Gisbergen had a stellar drive in Chicago, but it certainly helped that a street race was uncharted territory for most of the rest of the field. The Kiwi was one of the only drivers wheeling anything similar to a Cup Series car around a street circuit.

Splash a little rain water on there too, and he was in great shape to win that race.

However, Indianapolis’ road course is very familiar to Cup regulars including the series’ typical road course aces like Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, and AJ Allmendinger.

Plus, there will be some additional ringers at Indy including one very familiar to van Gisbergen.

Fellow Supercar star Brodie Kostecki will be in the field. He’s currently ahead of SVG in the Supercars standings.

Repco Supercars Championship Star @BrodieKostecki will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut with us at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in August!



Read more: https://t.co/7fI4DoBtdH pic.twitter.com/yaJszZRtzi — RCR (@RCRracing) July 18, 2023

Additionally, former F1 driver Kamui Kobayashi will make his Cup Series debut in the No. 67 for 23XI Racing. Kobayashi could be one to watch too. He has found a ton of success in sportscar racing and is currently a driver/team principal of Toyota’s Hypercar team in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

2009 Formula 1 champ Jenson Button will also be in the field. He previously raced on a different layout at IMS during his time in F1.

You definitely don’t want to count SVG out for another W, but it might be a little bit tougher this time around in Indianapolis.

