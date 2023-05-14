Former First-Round Pick Shane Ray Signs With Buffalo Bills, First NFL Contract Since 2019

Videos by OutKick

Becoming a professional athlete requires a lot of strong personality traits. Yes, we laud athletes with ridiculous physical attributes. But often we overlook the mental side. Former first-round pick Shane Ray, out of the NFL since the 2018-19 season, returns to the league thanks to unbelievable perseverance and commitment to excellence.

Ray won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2015, his rookie season. He forced a fumble in the game. But after playing in 33 games over his first two seasons (including playoffs), injuries took their toll.

Shane Ray of the Denver Broncos tackles Mike Tolbert of the Carolina Panthers and forces a fumble during the first half of Super Bowl 50. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ray missed 13 games in his next two seasons and the Broncos elected not to extend his rookie contract. He played his last game for the team on December 9, 2018. He underwent several surgeries across his final two seasons.

The Baltimore Ravens signed Ray during the 2019 offseason, but he failed to make the team. Ray remained out of football until 2021 when he signed with the Toronto Argonauts. He’s played the last two seasons for the team, but suffered a torn biceps last season, another injury setback.

Despite the odds stacked against him with regard to ever returning to the NFL, Ray never gave up. He accepted a tryout with the Buffalo Bills during their rookie minicamp last week.

Ray immediately impressed the team and they signed him to a contract Saturday. He took to Instagram to express his gratitude.

There’s nothing quite like a comeback story in sports. That’s a big part of the reason why we love them so much.

Here’s a guy who turns 30 years old this week and hasn’t suited up for an NFL team in nearly five years. His career should be over.

But it’s not, and it’s not because Shane Ray never gave up. He fought through injuries, mental battles, and an aging body.

You love to see it.