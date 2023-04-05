John Elway Officially Leaves The Broncos After Longtime Exec Role

Videos by OutKick

Broncos legend John Elway is finally splitting with the organization after spending over a decade working as an executive.

Elway has been synonymous with the Broncos brand for the past 40 years but the longtime relationship will now come to a formal end. As reported by NFL Network’s James Palmer, the Walton-Penner ownership group decided to not offer Elway a new contract after serving the last two years in a consultant role.

Though revered for his Hall of Fame career as Broncos quarterback, Elway produced great success for the organization during his time as a GM. Before being a consultant for the Broncos, he led the front office as general manager for 10 years.

Under Elway, the Broncos were able to attract Peyton Manning and produced one Super Bowl win and two appearances on the championship stage. Denver also won the AFC West five times under Elway.

“I’ve enjoyed the relationship with the Broncos for a long, long time,” Elway, 62, told 9NEWS.

He added, “I told Greg [Penner] I’d be happy to be a resource for him and help in any way that I can. I just wanted the flexibility. They’re in great hands. I still plan on being around to watch and be a resource for [CEO] Greg or [general manager] George [Paton] if I can.”

