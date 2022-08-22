Why Shane Lowry’s Caddie Wore ‘Jesus Sandals’ At BMW Championship

Shane Lowry may not have advanced to next week’s Tour Championship, but don’t think that means he and his caddie didn’t have a few laughs during the BMW Championship.

Lowry decided to treat his caddie, Brian Martin, to a new pair of shoes prior to the start of last week’s BMW Championship. While Martin liked them, he didn’t like the fact that they gave him blisters.

This is where the ‘Jesus sandals’ come into play.

Ahead of the final round of the BMW Championship, Lowry shared a video on social media of Martin wearing a pair of sandals while carrying his golf bag. Lowry joked that he played so poorly on the front nine on Saturday he “got Jesus on the bag for the back.”

Played so bad on the front 9 I got Jesus on the bag for the back.



pic.twitter.com/SSz7Nrmskd — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) August 21, 2022

Just prior to making the turn on Saturday, Lowry saved Martin’s feet by telling him he should throw his sandals on instead of the new shoes he had gifted him.

“On the 9th I said, ‘Have you got your sandals with you, your Birkenstocks?’ and he did. So I said, ‘Why not wear them for the back nine?’ I mean, it’s dry, it’s fine, and they’re comfy, so yeah. Looked like Jesus out there.” Lowry joked.

The sandals turned things around for Lowry on the back nine, too.

After shooting three over on the opening nine, Lowry made three birdies coming in to shoot an even-par 71.

Unfortunately for Lowry and Martin, the Irishman finished T-12 on Sunday which pushed him to 32nd in the FedEx Cup Standings. Only the Top 30 players advanced to this week’s playoff finale in Atlanta.