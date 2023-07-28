Shane Beamer Talks Spencer Rattler’s Expectations, ‘Unfinished Business’ At South Carolina

Videos by OutKick

Expectations are as high as they have been in quite some time in Columbia, South Carolina for Gamecocks football this season thanks in large part to returning quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Head coach Shane Beamer leading the Gamecocks to an 8-5 record a season ago isn’t quieting the noise either, but it’s no secret that South Carolina goes as Spencer Rattler goes.

Beamer joined ‘Don’t @ Me With Dan Dakich‘ on Friday and didn’t shy away from talking about expectations within his program while taking a second to hype up Rattler returning for his fifth college season to take care of “unfinished business.”

“There’s a lot of expectations,” Beamer explained. “The way [Rattler] finished the season last year leading us to two huge regular season wins over Tennessee and then at Clemson the following week and played really well in the bowl game against Notre Dame as well.”

“He’s excited to continue to build on what he did last season and had an opportunity to go to the NFL but decided to come back, because in his mind, he had unfinished business as a player but then us as a team. He’s been awesome ever since he came back in January for the spring semester.”

Rattler’s numbers didn’t necessarily jump off of the page through the first 10 games of the season, but put on arguably the best performance of any quarterback all season against No. 5 Tennessee. The Arizona native went 30-for-37 through the air for 438 yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Rattler followed the massive win over the Vols by leading the ‘Cocks to a 31-30 win at Clemson one week later. The finish to his season has some in the college football world circling his name as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate this year.

