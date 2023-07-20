Videos by OutKick

Wherever Spencer Rattler goes, scrutiny follows. It may be an unfortunate reality, but it is reality.

The 22-year-old quarterback will finish his final season of college football at South Carolina in 2023. And yet, despite his lengthy career, Rattler still can’t shake the outside narratives that have loomed over him since high school.

Shane Beamer is tired of the negative chatter.

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reacts to a question during Southeastern Conference Football Kickoff Media Day, July 20, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee.

(Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rattler has had a rollercoaster career since being named the No. 1-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2019. He began as a redshirt freshman at Oklahoma and later led the Sooners to a Big-12 Championship and Cotton Bowl victory as the starter in year two.

Rattler was then benched in favor of Caleb Williams after a rough start to his third season. And then he was off to South Carolina.

There were a lot of fingers that pointed at the former five-star’s character as he exited Norman. His reaction to Williams’ success was questions. As was his lack of celebration following the Red River Shootout Showdown win, and his social media activity.

Whether it is warranted or not, Rattler may have more haters than supporters. A large part of the negativity stems from his appearance on the Netflix series ‘QB1: Beyond The Lights.’

One particular clip of Rattler — while in high school — created much of the dislike.

Here’s a clip of @Netflix “QB1” on which former Phoenix Pinnacle QBs Spencer Rattler and JD Johnson competing together against the team defense and pushing each other as leaders of the team during and after the contest in practice in 2018. pic.twitter.com/YfZSOfiVdN — DANA (@iam_DanaScott) August 17, 2019

Many of people who don’t like Rattler have latched on to that clip and their perception of his attitude has not changed. Beamer says that is bogus.

Shane Beamer continues to silence Spencer Rattler haters.

Rattler has overcome a lot of challenges throughout his college career. While speaking to his journey at SEC Media Days in Nashville on Thursday, the fifth-year senior remained humble and kept things brief.

Being a quarterback, you’re distinguishing to go through the success, the adversity. You got to take it all. I think it was great learning experience for me. Coming here to South Carolina, it helped me a lot to be in this position. I’m just grateful to be here. — Spencer Rattler

On the flip side, Rattler’s head coach went deep into the leadership he has seen from his quarterback. The duo started their relationship together at Oklahoma and it has continued to Columbia.

Spencer and I already obviously together as Oklahoma. I’ve known him since 2018 when I got to Oklahoma and we were recruiting him […] So fired up that he’s back as our quarterback for another year. Someone that came in and was voted a captain by his teammates last season as a junior and has an opportunity to be a two-time captain here at South Carolina. — Shane Beamer

Rattler’s play is one thing. His attitude is another.

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) during Southeastern Conference Football Kickoff Media Day, July 20, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee.

(Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Beamer is proud of how Rattler carries himself.

I think the biggest thing, one, is forget about what he did on the field. I knew what kind of person Spencer is. It wasn’t like I was bringing in a guy to play quarterback that I didn’t know. I spent two years with him at Oklahoma, a little bit longer if you count the recruiting process as well. He was committed when I got there, but I was with him in those two seasons. So I knew what kind of person he was. — Shane Beamer

In the mind of Beamer, Rattler’s ups-and-downs have helped to shape who he is today.

He had dealt with adversity before at Oklahoma. It wasn’t like all of a sudden this year or last season, we had some tough losses and that was the first time he went through stuff or that 2021 was the first time he went through stuff. You guys also remember his first two games as a starting quarterback in the Big 12 as Oklahoma, we lost to Kansas State and Iowa State. You are not supposed to lose two conference games at Oklahoma. That doesn’t happen, not to mention two games to start the season when you are replacing Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts as the quarterback. — Shane Beamer

Beamer also believes that Rattler being able to learn through Hurts’ transfer to Oklahoma played a big role in his growth.

Forget about his talent level on the field because that speaks for itself, but the way he handled himself off the field during my two seasons [in Norman] was really good for me to see. Not to mention his first year there was Jalen Hurts as the quarterback. So he got to see Jalen Hurts come in as a transfer quarterback. I don’t want to speak for Spencer, but I would imagine that helped him seeing that when he made the transition to Columbia. — Shane Beamer

Spencer Rattler and Shane Beamer will begin their second year together at South Carolina against North Carolina on September 2. The latter hopes to improve upon the 8-5 season a year ago. As does the former, who will hope to play his way into first round NFL Draft status while he further distances himself from the negativity with each new day.