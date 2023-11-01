Shane Beamer Claims Young Son Drags South Carolina Coach Over 2-6 Record

Videos by OutKick

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer can’t escape criticism, even within his own home.

The Gamecocks are currently 2-6. The season has been an unmitigated disaster, and that’s putting it lightly. Expectations were high entering the season, but the Gamecocks have fallen flat on their faces. Is Beamer’s seat getting hot?

It might be but he’s got bigger problems to worry about at the moment:

Getting torched by his own son at home.

Shane Beamer roasted by son as team sits at 2-6. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Shame Beamer’s son drags him for 2-6 record.

Beamer spoke with the media Monday, and revealed that as bad as the criticism might be in public, his own family isn’t afraid to torch him. That includes his son Hunter.

The South Carolina coach explained the following during the weekly presser:

I can take criticism because I get it from my own family. Leave every morning before my wife and kids even wake up. So, I FaceTime at 7:30 on their way into school, and today they were telling me Hunter, my son, has a Halloween parade at his school where all the kids at school dress up in their Halloween costumes and they walk around the track for however many minutes. And, the parents come and they video and all that. I was there for it last year because it was on a Monday. My wife was telling me that he had that today and I said, ‘Why didn’t you guys tell me about it?’ And Emily said, ‘I knew you had practice and meetings, and I didn’t think you’d be able to come. And then Hunter, my son, said, ‘It’s also because you’re 2-6 and need to be in the office working.’

Beamer gets crushed by his own son.

You really do have to love kids. They just don’t have filters on them, and I say that in the best way imaginable.

Shane Beamer is fighting to hold onto power in Columbia after compiling a brutal 2-6 record through eight games. South Carolina finished last season strong, and that led to a lot of optimism for the 2023 campaign. To call this season a disaster would absolutely be an understatement. One more loss and South Carolina is no longer bowl eligible.

The Gamecocks have remaining games against Jacksonville State, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Clemson. See any losses on that schedule? I’m sure there could be at least one more. Beamer probably goes home after a long day at work and wants to kick back and relax. Then, his son Hunter comes in and reminds him the Gamecocks suck.

Exactly what Beamer was hoping to hear from his own child, I’m sure!

Shane Beamer shares funny story about his son roasting him. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Best of luck to Beamer and the Gamecocks the rest of the way. He’s going to need it because his son is waiting at home to verbally eviscerate him. You simply have to love it. Send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.