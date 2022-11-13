Shake Shack Customer Says Self-Checkout Kiosk Asked Her To Leave A Tip

Modern technology has replaced the tip jar at many places where tips aren’t automatically handed out. This has requests for tips getting a little out of hand.

TikToker Alexis Nido-Russo, who has almost 83,000 followers on the app, highlighted this during a recent trip to Shake Shack. She says that while placing an order on a self-checkout kiosk in the restaurant, she was asked if she wanted to leave a tip.

TikToker annoyed by tip request at self-checkout kiosk (Image Credit: Alexis Nido-Russo/TikTok)

Alexis, who admits in the video’s text overlay that she was already annoyed by having to use the kiosk in the first place, shows the screen asking for a 10%, 15%, or Custom tip for the “team.”

She said, “This blew my mind. Yesterday, I went to Shake Shack, and first of all, they only had the option for me to do like self-checkout, so I ordered on a screen by myself – no one helped me.”

“And then they present me with this screen…. To tip.”

Shake Shack Has Gone Too Far

Alexis didn’t reveal in the short video whether or not she left a tip. Although, it seems pretty obvious from the tone of the clip that she did not. Nor should she have according to the comments.

Most people were in agreement that asking for a tip on a self-checkout kiosk is pretty ridiculous. It was pointed out by several people that tips are for the service, not to prepare the food.

I’m a big tip guy. As long as my food makes it to my table and I have something to drink throughout the meal, you’re getting a tip.

It takes a lot for me not to leave something. But trying to bring tips to fast-food restaurants were there is no service, and you have to use a self-checkout kiosk is crazy.

What happens when they eventually replace the cooks with robots? Are we going to be asked to tip them too?