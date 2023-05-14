Videos by OutKick

Sha’Carri Richardson is on a tear. The polarizing sprinter, who has slimmed out for the 2023 season, is two-for-two in her last two races on the Diamond League circuit.

Richardson won the opening 100-meter Diamond League event in Doha just over a week ago.

Sha'Carri Richardson wins the women's 100m at the first #DiamondLeague meet of the year in 10.76 seconds. pic.twitter.com/tuA5ZiYW9o — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) May 5, 2023

However, despite best laid plans, Richardson could not run the 100-meter event Saturday in Kenya. She was not allowed to compete in the 100 in Botswana, nor Kenya.

Sha’carri Richardson kicked out of the 100m in Botswana and 100m in Kenya this week. What’s going on!? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/vvyuVo2fDm — Track and field reports (@track_reports) May 8, 2023

Promoters offered a very confusing explanation as to why not.

The promoters in Kenya explain why Sha’carri Richardson is running the 200 instead of the 100. pic.twitter.com/xZ4eTktquB — Track and field reports (@track_reports) May 11, 2023

As a result, Richardson did what she had to do in the 200-meter. Her win was so dominant that she started to celebrate with 12 strides remaining.

Richardson could have gone even faster and still set a meet record at 22.07!

That celebration 🔥



Sha'Carri Richardson is the moment as she wins the women's 200m at the @KipKeinoClassic in a 22.07 meeting record.#ContinentalTourGold pic.twitter.com/mNdGTWfiEW — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) May 13, 2023

Immediately after the race, Richardson talked her talk. She began the interview by correcting the pronunciation of her name, and then turned her attention to the promoters/officials in both Kenya and Botswana.

Sha'Carri Richardson says nobody asked her to run the 100m in Nairobi or Botswana pic.twitter.com/fFwlkwoEwc — FloTrack (@FloTrack) May 13, 2023

Richardson made it abundantly clear that she was never asked to run the 100-meter event in Kenya. Her claims directly contradict that of the Kenyan promoters, who said earlier in the week that they were talking to Richardson about replacing Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Athletics Kenya is talking to Sha’Carri Richardson 🇺🇸to switch from 200m to 100m after the withdrawal of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce 🇯🇲 last night.#AbsaKipkeinoClassic pic.twitter.com/TYz3dQC8AN — Eric Njiru (@EricNjiiru) May 12, 2023

Richardson says that is untrue. She says that she was never asked or considered for the 100.

As a result, Richardson not only ran the 200-meter race but won by almost a full second.

What is next for Sha’Carri Richardson?

At just 23 years old, Richardson has a lot of career left. Her win in Doha was the biggest since the Tokyo Olympic Trials, and the most prestigious international race win of her career.

Y’all say I’m back. I’m not back. I’m better. — Sha’Carri Richardson before Doha

The win in Kenya further backed Richardson’s claims that she is even better than before. Recent successes set her up well to compete at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in July. where the top three finishers in the 100-meter event are in line to qualify for August’s World Championships in Budapest. From there, focus will turn toward the Paris Games in 2024.

Richardson’s career has been short and largely successful, but full of controversy.

She entered nationals ranked No. 1 in the nation in the 100-meter in 2019, but placed eighth. Two years later, Richardson dusted her competition during the U.S. Olympic trials with one shoe untied, and then solidified herself as the most exciting sprinter since Usain Bolt en route to Tokyo.

However, her result was disqualified after a positive test for marijuana and she was left off of the U.S. Olympic team. Richardson’s first race back was a nightmare, and she was eliminated in the first round of the 100-meter at nationals last year.

I feel like I ain’t done, and I’m the queen. — Sha’Carri Richardson after a disappointing performance at nationals in 2022

If Saturday’s race was any indication, Richardson is nowhere near done. Her run was as strong as they come.