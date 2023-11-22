Sexual Assault Claims Made Against Former NFL Player, Football Analyst Marcellus Wiley

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL defensive end and known football analyst Marcellus Wiley, 48, was accused of sexual assault by a former Columbia student. The New York Post first reported news of the lawsuit.

The incident allegedly occurred in her dormitory room in 1994. At the time, Wiley played for the Columbia Tigers football team.

(Warning: Strong details of sexual assault included.)

According to the new lawsuit filed at New York’s Supreme Court under the Adult Survivors Act, the woman launched several claims against Wiley, stating that he not only raped her multiple times but that Columbia gave Wiley favor as a star athlete when she highlighted the incident to the athletics director.

The victim reportedly attempted suicide and met with several other women who suffered assault by Wiley.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 07: Marcellus Wiley attends the 2021 Galaxy Of Wishes at Disneyland Park on December 07, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

As of current reporting, Wiley has not addressed the allegations.

The plaintiff’s lawsuit revealed that she knew Marcellus Wiley as a friend. She once invited him to her dorm and shared with Wiley that she was a virgin. After she rejected advances from Wiley, the 250-lb. football player allegedly raped her several times.

According to the plaintiff, the incident occurred in the fall of 1994. Columbia did take action by placing Wiley on academic probation and forcing him to complete his Spring 1995 semester remotely. He later returned to play for the Lions and still attended classes with the alleged victim.

After Wiley’s reprimanding, the victim allegedly received ‘harassing’ phone calls from the football player’s supporters.

Wiley enjoyed a 10-season career in the NFL (1997-2006). He then joined the class of athletes who successfully transitioned into commentator roles, spanning radio and television.

The defensive end was drafted by the Buffalo Bills. He built a following as a San Diego Charger, then moved on to the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars. Wiley logged 320 combined tackles and 44 sacks in his career.

Check back with OutKick as the story develops.