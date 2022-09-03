Sex Worker Makes $300k A Year After Ditching Accounting Career For Work In A Brothel

A former accountant from Missouri says she now makes $300,000 a year as a sex worker. The money is good, but she says the work isn’t easy.

Ariel Ganja, 36, spent the majority of her twenties working as an accountant earning just $43,000 a year. When she lost that job a new career path as a stripper opened up. From there Ariel decided to take her career to the next level.

Three years ago she started working at a brothel in Nevada. She currently spends two weeks a month the Chicken Ranch, where she is on call 24 hours a day.

“I’m usually able to get a few hours of sleep nightly when I’m at the brothel, but I have had days where I’ve gone 24 hours without sleep. If I choose to I can tell the shift manager I’m too tired to work and she will let me take time off to sleep,” she said.

That’s an insane schedule to maintain, even for a couple of weeks a month. But it’s not as insane as the money she pours into her career.

It takes money to make money

When she’s not on call at the brothel she’s still spending time working. She’s spending those weeks creating content for OnlyFans and building her brand. She has plans to double her earnings over the next couple of years in hopes of retiring early.

“I do try to spend as much time as possible with my friends and loved ones during my off time,” she said. “But, because I want to build my nest egg for an early retirement, a lot of my time at home is spent creating content and custom videos for OnlyFans, staying in touch with clients, and scheduling photo shoots and managing other brand enhancement endeavors.”

Ariel says her lucrative career isn’t for the lazy. She also says maintaining her level of success isn’t cheap, although she admits she invests more than the average sex worker does. She claims to spend as much as $100,000 a year on everything from hair and nails to photo shoots and makeup.

Who knew so much time and money went into working at brothel? Given that it does take that much time and money, Ariel knows she can’t do it for ever. She hopes to call it a career in sex work in her early forties to open a salon or a spa.

It’s not your typical career path from accountant to spa owner, but she doesn’t strike me as someone who likes to do things like everyone else.