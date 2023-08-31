Sex Therapist Is Saving Countless Marriages By Hooking Up With Her Clients & Making Almost $500k A Year Doing So

Videos by OutKick

When you’re willing to go above and beyond the call of duty to get results you should be compensated for the extra effort. Sex therapist Olivia Bentley, from Boise, Idaho, consistently goes that extra mile. As a result she’s raking in big money from her services.

The self-described world class erotic professional, elite courtesan, porn star, and fitness influencer will teach couples sex tricks and hop into bed with them if needed. For some of her male clients she will also do one-on-one sessions, assuming they’ve received hall passes from their spouses.

Sex therapist Olivia Bentley saving marriages by sleeping with clients (Image Credit: Getty)

The veteran sex worker with 15 years under her belt is making almost $500,000 a year from her therapy. Her emotional support and sex tips have saved hundreds of marriages. She’s currently seeing up to 10 people a week.

“I’ve saved marriages. The stuff I do is completely life-changing. Couples who have sessions with me are the coolest in the world because they understand the importance of sexuality in their relationship as a part of maintaining a healthy marriage,” Olivia said.

“There are also couples out there who give the man a hall pass – the wives are basically outsourcing. Some ladies say ‘I don’t always want to be involved in this but I want to know who you are, I want to approve of you and I’m going to let him come and see you.'”

Olivia has been asked to demo sex acts for wives on their husbands. She’s also puts her years of experience to work most of the time with almost all of her clients.

Olivia Bentley Is The Sex Therapist America Needs

“I get physically involved with the majority of the people I see, I think that’s part of the appeal. I’ve been in the sex industry for 15 years,” she admitted. “I know there are a lot of sexless relationships out there and there are a lot of unhappy men.”

Her clients don’t seem to mind that she doesn’t have any formal training and they certainly don’t let that get in the way. She has something better than a piece of paper, Olivia has real world experience.

That real world experience and training came during the time she spent working at the Moonlite BunnyRanch. You’re not going to get the valuable knowledge she acquired from any textbook. Her skills were acquired by putting in the work out in the real world.

“I don’t have official counseling qualifications, but I have a masters in education,” Olivia admitted. “People are usually nervous so I have to do my job at making them feel very comfortable and easing them into it, I’m kind of like the guide. I always want to make the woman feel very confident and comfortable.”

She continued, “I’m very affectionate physically and emotionally towards the wife always. If she’s feeling very good then the mood is elevated and we have a really good time and the husband is very grateful for the experience.”

Getting paid a ton of money to have sex with married couples all day isn’t an easy job, but somebody has to do it. Why not a woman who knows exactly what buttons to push? She’s saving countless marriages after all.