Several MMA Fighters Offer To Train Elon Musk For Cage Match Because ‘No One Likes Zuckerberg’

As of right now, it doesn’t look like the anticipated cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg is ever going to happen.

Just in case, though, at least eight current and former professional fighters have offered to train Musk. And it’s all because they have beef with Zuck.

Former MMA champ Chad Robichaux is leading the charge.

“No one likes Zuckerberg because he’s a communist that’s suppressing our speech, and ruining most of our businesses,” Robichaux told The New York Post. “We feel like he needs his ass beat.”

Chad Robichaux offers to use his experience to help train Elon Musk for a cage fight against Mark Zuckerberg. (Photo Credit: Liberty University)

Robichaux isn’t just a retired MMA fighter. He’s also a former Force Recon Marine and DoD Contractor with eight deployments to Afghanistan. Now, he runs a veterans group called Mighty Oaks Foundation.

“I’ve been a victim of having my First Amendment rights violated by Zuckerberg,” Robichaux explained. “Every Monday I have to have a staff meeting, and we have to figure out what we can and can’t say so we don’t get suppressed.”

And a slew of other fighters share his disdain for the Meta CEO. They include UFC fighter Jalen Turner, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Quinton Jackson, Strikeforce Champion and UFC title contender Nate Marquardt and current UFC contender Alex Morono.

“I have to side with Elon Musk… [because] of free speech. Zuckerberg is kind of taking away free speech on his platforms,” Jackson said. “Musk is more of a stand-up guy.”

Fighters Discuss Strategy for Elon Musk Training

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu masters have also jumped on board to train Musk, including Thomas Cronin and Carlson Gracie Jr. Gracie’s father is one of the founders of the sport.

“I would love to see Elon win. That’d be a great win for mankind, in my opinion,” Cronin said.

Musk, 52, would enjoy a size advantage in the billionaire brawl. But Zuckerberg, 39, is actually trained in jiu-jitsu, so we have to assume he has superior technique.

But Cronin says he’s already discovered Zuck’s weaknesses. And he can use that knowledge to help Musk gain the upper hand.

“There’s a couple of things that I see in Zuckerberg’s training that they’re not really addressing, as far as I can tell. And we want to capitalize on those positions,” Cronin said — not wanting to give away too many secrets.

Meanwhile, Gracie Jr. cautioned against “overtraining” Musk into exhaustion.

“We’d have to work in some kind of basic fundamental techniques, and first, you have to evaluate his level and from there we can work on [him],” Gracie Jr. said.

But while we love the enthusiasm, none of this matters if the fight doesn’t actually happen. Currently, the two cannot agree on a location or who will organize the fight.

Last week, Zuck said he was pulling out so that he could “focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Well, Musk picking up some professional UFC and Jiu-Jitsu trainers seems like a great place to start.