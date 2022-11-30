Several Deshaun Watson Accusers Expected To Attend Browns Debut

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson is back on the NFL field this Sunday against the Houston Texans after serving an 11-game suspension for his role in 20+ lawsuits accusing Watson of sexual misconduct and sexual assault.

In attendance for the anticipated game will be 10 women who made accusations against Watson, hoping to spite the 26-year-old QB for what he allegedly did to them, including flashing them amid massage appointments and making advances on them with the intent to have sex.

RELATED: BLOCKBUSTER WEEK FOR DESHAUN WATSON AND CLEVELAND BROWNS BEGINS NOW

According to Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represented the nearly two dozen massage therapists indicting Watson, several of the women want to appear at NRG Stadium and will be watching from a suite as Watson hits the field for the 4-7 Browns.

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

“Some of my clients asked to go,” Buzbee said, as relayed by ESPN. “They thought it important to make clear that they are still here and that they matter.”

Watson has settled with 23 of his accusers, with the original accuser, Ashley Solis, still holding onto her lawsuit against the QB. Solis has remained vocal against Watson, the NFL and Cleveland Browns for not just allowing him to return this season but permitting him to sign a five-year, fully-guaranteed $230 contract over the offseason. Solis is not expected to be in attendance Sunday.

Watson was traded from Houston to the Cleveland Browns on March 18, 2022. He played his last snap in a regular-season game on Jan. 3, 2021, against the Tennessee Titans.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke with the Browns media Monday, letting them know that Watson is ready for his return.

“As you know, we had Deshaun in the building for three weeks but not out on the field with us and then the last couple of weeks out on the field,” Stefanski said. “Next step is obviously being out there taking all of the first team reps.

“He has been doing a nice job getting the defense ready with the scout team reps that he has gotten. I think he has done a nice job with his time away physically, staying sharp and mentally staying sharp so I think he will be ready to roll.”

Stefanski: "He's done a nice job with his time away physically and mentally staying sharp, so I think he'll be ready to roll." — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 28, 2022