Settle Down, Blackhawks Players. Even Your Head Coach Says The Hit On Connor Bedard Wasn’t Dirty

Chicago Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson had a different reaction than most people after seeing Connor Bedard get injured on the ice.

During Chicago’s game against the New Jersey Devils, the rookie sensation skated into the offensive zone on a power play. As he entered, Devils defenseman Brendan Smith checked Bedard onto the ice in a violent collision.

Hockey fans across North America watched in horror, with good reason. Bedard has lived up to the hype he entered the league with, garnering 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in just 39 games. Furthermore, he became the youngest player in NHL history to get voted into the All-Star game at just 18 years and 201 days.

But after the Smith hit – which enraged many of his teammates – he won’t be able to make that appearance. Chicago placed him on injured reserve with a fractured jaw.

Blackhawks left winger Boris Katchouk said the hit on Bedard was illegal.

“I mean, everybody saw it. It’s dirty, so. I think it was dirty,” Katchouk said.

Richardson Did Not Think The Hit On Bedard Was Dirty

Now, at the beginning of the article, I said this was a “violent” collision, which it was. You don’t break your jaw after gently hitting someone.

But there was nothing dirty about the hit. For a hit to qualify as “dirty,” a player usually has to leave their feet, extend their arms, or aim for the head. If you re-watch the clip,Smith certainly didn’t do the first two things. Plus, Bedard is the one who reached for the puck and brought his head to the vicinity of Smith’s shoulder.

Still don’t believe me? Just listen to the reaction from Richardson. Of all the people in the world who would have a right to go ballistic on Smith, Richardson would be the guy. Instead, he even concluded that Smith didn’t do anything that crossed a line.

“I don’t know if it was dirty,” Richardson said. “I think Connor was reaching for a puck and didn’t see him. … I don’t think he stepped up on him. I just think he kind of stopped and Connor ran headfirst right into him. I don’t think it was intent to hit, I think he was just playing hard on the blue line and trying to keep the puck out on the penalty kill.”

“I think (Brendan Smith) was just playing hard on the blue line.”



If even a coach is saying something like this, you should let this shape your opinion on the matter. The next time Bedard enters the zone, he should keep his head up to avoid collisions like this. Katchouk and everyone else on the Blackhawks should take notes.

Best of luck to Bedard, hopefully he can get back on the ice soon. Chicago desperately needs him.