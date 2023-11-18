Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway Gets Weirdly Aggro In Post-Game Coach Handshake After Blowout Win

Videos by OutKick

Seton Hall men’s basketball head coach Shaheen Holloway made the post game handshake line the most tense part of a game against Wagner.

After his Pirates defeated the Seahawks 72-51, Holloway approached Wagner head coach Donald Copeland for a customary handshake. Most of these brief interactions hold no drama whatsoever and end after 1.5 seconds.

However, the Pirates’ skipper spiced things up by having a word with Copeland. That word turned into a few tense remarks, which turned into an aggressive shove.

Here’s the rather unexpected interaction that even caught the commentators off guard.

Handshake drama between Wagner and Seton Hall 🍿pic.twitter.com/VrfpEAym4t — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 18, 2023

The Pirates won by 21, a blowout by any standard. So at face value, this seems to have come out of nowhere.

But these two coaches have a history.

Both guys played basketball at Seton Hall during their college days, so they’re familiar with each other. On top of that, Wagner was an assistant at Seton Hall before Holloway got the head coaching job with the Pirates. Maybe Copeland is still jealous that Holloway got a job he felt he deserved.

Shaheen Holloway Has Had A Fighter’s Mentality Wherever He’s Coached

Less than two years ago, Holloway led the 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s Peacocks to an improbable Elite 8 run. During the 2022 March Madness tournament, his team played with an air of toughness that endeared them to basketball fans everywhere.

Holloway hails from the NYC-area, so he embodies the tough-nosed nature of the city. That character and mindset has followed him at previous coaching stops as well.

.@PeacocksMBB just became the first ever 15-seed to advance to the Elite Eight.



Head Coach Shaheen Holloway (and a few special guests) joined @JamieErdahl postgame: pic.twitter.com/WuDRuU1zGe — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 26, 2022

In that setting, the air of fight of swagger seemed appropriate. But as a head coach at a Big East school, he needs to control himself better, especially after getting a blowout win.

Social media echoed this sentiment, calling for Holloway to show restraint.

Shaheen is a clown — Max (@Maxwell08m) November 18, 2023