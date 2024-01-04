Alabama Center Who Botched Final Play Against Michigan Makes Big Career Change

Videos by OutKick

Seth McLaughlin appears ready to put his time at Alabama behind him.

The center for the Crimson Tide has entered the transfer portal after a disastrous playoff game against Michigan, according to Pete Thamel.

McLaughlin will have two years of eligibility remaining wherever he lands next.

Alabama's portal churn begins quickly, with nine players in so far today. Center Seth McLaughlin, freshman QB Eli Holstein and OL Terrence Ferguson among them. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 3, 2024

Seth McLaughlin transferring from Alabama.

You couldn’t make something like this up if you tried. McLaughlin had an absolutely atrocious game against Michigan.

While you can never pin a loss on a single player, the Alabama center made multiple mistakes that cost the Crimson Tide big against the Wolverines.

Alabama center Seth McLaughlin transferring. He had a very rough Rose Bowl. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

None were bigger than his failed snap on the final play of overtime. McLaughlin snapped the ball so low that Jalen Milroe had to lean forward to get it.

The play was over before it even had a chance to develop. Michigan walked off the field with a ticket to the national title game and Alabama went home with a loss.

There might have been a very different ending if a clean snap had happened.

Jalen Milroe is trying to read the LB that runs with his RB on the swing route. If he runs with him, it’s a keep. If he sits to play the run, it’s a throw. Low snap, he only feels LB running with his RB. DL blows up power. Milroe reacts. Ball game.



pic.twitter.com/nkjj80Bz9S — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) January 2, 2024

Seth McLaughlin is clearly looking for a new start, and despite the awful Rose Bowl performance, he shouldn’t have troubling finding it.

One bad game doesn’t define a player. It’s just wild he’s cutting and running out of Tuscaloosa after his Rose Bowl performance.

It was bad, but I’m not sure anyone expected him to leave.

Alabama starting C Seth McLaughlin is expected to enter the transfer portal



They ran him out of Tuscaloosa 😬😬💀 pic.twitter.com/nSNsUZsc8S — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) January 3, 2024

We’ll see where Seth McLaughlin lands, but it appears his time at Alabama is officially over. It definitely didn’t end on a high note. Let me know your thoughts on his decision at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.