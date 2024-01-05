Server Claims Brittany Mahomes Didn’t Tip On $130 Tab, Labeled Her ‘Genuinely Unpleasant’

Videos by OutKick

As if anyone who isn’t a Kansas City Chiefs fan needed another reason not to like Brittany Mahomes – and let’s be honest some of them don’t like her either – a former server at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood is gift wrapping a reason for you.

According to Jessica O’Connor, Brittany was in town with her friends doing some dress shopping prior to her 2022 wedding. The group hit up the restaurant, ran up a tab of more than $100, and left without leaving a tip. That’s a scumbag move no matter who you are.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react in a suite during the game in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The former server, barista, and bartender shared her alleged experience with the Chiefs quarterback’s wife and how the group interacted with the staff throughout the week that they were in town on TikTok.

“I believe Brittany was in town to shop for her wedding dress. And my first interaction with her, she ran up an over $100 tab, she was with her whole posse, Patrick was not there. But I believe their tab was well over $100, maybe like $130 – zero dollar tip.”

Now the experienced server was willing to give Brittany and her crew the benefit of the doubt. The reason she was stiffed on the tip could have been entirely her own fault. Did she slip up and say something she shouldn’t have?

Brittany Mahomes Already Isn’t A Fan Favorite

Unfortunately that wasn’t the case according to O’Connor. She continued, “And that happens sometimes, so I was willing to let the first one slide, maybe she just didn’t like me, maybe it was something I said, but they were there for almost a week, I think, and did not tip a single one of our staff.”

Adding insult to the lack of tipping is the fact that according to the former server, Brittany didn’t treat the staff well. She added, “And not only did she not tip, she was just genuinely unpleasant.”

This is a really bad look, even for one of the most annoying people in all of sports. It’s a bad look that a bottle server from Kansas City confirmed in the comments.

The nightclub bottle server said, “Can confirm! I was a bottle server at a nightclub in Kansas City and this is 100 percent my experience as well.”

Not that Brittany cares, but stories like these aren’t going to earn her many new fans.