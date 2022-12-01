Out-Of-Touch Sergio Garcia Calls Out Tiger Woods For Saying Greg Norman Needs To Resign As LIV CEO

Tiger Woods echoed the same message Rory McIlroy shared about the possibility of LIV Golf and the PGA Tour ever co-existing. According to both golfers, the only way that could happen is if Greg Norman resigns as LIV CEO.

“Not right now. Not with their leadership. Not with Greg there and his animosity towards the Tour itself. I don’t see that happening,” Woods explained about LIV Golf and the PGA Tour working together. “As Rory said and I said it as well, Greg’s got to leave.”

Sergio Garcia didn’t appreciate Woods’ latest suggestion.

In a recent Q&A with the Spanish newspaper Marca, Garcia pointed the finger back at the PGA Tour accusing commissioner Jay Monahan and others of doing things wrong.

“They say [Tiger Woods said it] Greg Norman has to go, and Monahan (PGA Tour commissioner) has to stay or go? It’s very easy and saying those on the other side have to go,” Garcia explained.

“And those on your side? There are also people who have done things wrong. You have to look at everything. Greg Norman is our CEO and we support him. We would all like us to be able to reach an agreement. There are people who have been able to do poorly in both places, but it seems that there are only bad guys on one side.”

Garcia isn’t wrong when he suggests that Monahan and the PGA Tour have done things wrong, no organization is perfect, but his attempt to compare the actions of Monahan to Norman’s is incredibly out of touch.

Sergio Garcia doesn’t agree with Tiger Woods’ calling for Greg Norman’s resignation from LIV. Getty Images

Sergio Garcia Is Not Doing LIV Golf Any Favors

LIV Golf solely exists thanks to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Norman, LIV Golf, and its players are in bed with individuals, and a country, with a deplorable human rights record.

Monahan has perhaps made some questionable decisions in his five years as the Tour’s commissioner, but he hasn’t buddied up with the Saudis.

As I’ve written countless times at this point, criticizing any player, Garcia included, that joined LIV Golf for life-changing paydays is hypocritical.

The overwhelming majority of people around the world would sign their immediate futures away for life-altering money and not have a care in the world about who the money is coming from.

If Garcia and other frustrated LIV players stuck to that argument more people would listen.

Garcia arguing that the PGA Tour is filled with bad guys operating in the shadows while he’s collecting checks and living his professional life as the Saudis demand him to isn’t doing himself nor LIV Golf any favors.

