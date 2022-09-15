Serena Williams Is Already Talking About Unretiring, Which Shouldn’t Be A Surprise

Serena Williams retired from the sport of tennis on Sept. 2 after falling in the third round of the US Open. She’s been living the retired life for less than two weeks at this point but is already making jokes about unretiring.

Williams made an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon earlier this week. Fallon asked if she may pull a Tom Brady and retire and quickly unretire, and Williams certainly didn’t say no.

“You know what? Tom Brady started an amazing trend,” Williams said.

“Tom Brady started an amazing trend. That’s what I want to say.” –@serenawilliams on the future of her tennis career and retirement. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/BdcvwrwYqr — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 14, 2022

The next morning Williams joined ‘Good Morning America’ and made the same exact joke.

.@serenawilliams doesn’t rule out one day returning to the world of professional tennis: “I mean, you never know. I’ve just been saying that Tom Brady started a really cool trend…” 👀🎾https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/B9RwfOK7he — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 14, 2022

Serena Having Having Thoughts Of Unretiring Is No Surprise

Maybe Fallon put the idea in her head with his question, or maybe Williams is already contemplating a comeback.

Whatever the case may be, Williams having just the slightest thought about unretiring should not be a surprise at all.

Tennis has been everything Williams has known for over 25 years of her life. She also showed not only the world but herself, that she can still compete at the highest level after making an impressive run in the US Open.

While Williams has been beloved by the tennis world for over two decades, the red carpet treatment she received at the US Open was unlike anything she’d ever experienced.

She had the crowd behind her from the first serve to the last serve and ESPN made the entire Grand Slam about her. It would be tough to just walk away from the sport after battling in one of the game’s premiere tournaments and people literally crying in the stands knowing it was her last hoorah.

Williams knows she can still play, and you’re kidding yourself if you don’t believe she could still compete on a limited schedule. Walking away while still having that hunger can’t be easy, hence the unretirement jokes she’s already starting to say.