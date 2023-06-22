Serena Williams Told The Truth About Differences Between Men And Women 10 Years Ago

Videos by OutKick

If you’re wondering what’s happened to intellectual honesty in modern society, an old interview with Serena Williams holds some answers.

Williams appeared on the David Letterman show in 2013 and acknowledged some obvious biological truths.

Truths that would get her immediately canceled by transgender activists and the modern left in 2023.

Video of the interview has been getting more attention over the past few days as debate over Title IX changes rage in congress.

And especially because the far left used Williams as an incorrect example of differences between men’s and women’s sports.

Enjoy @Riley_Gaines_ dunking on a Democrat testifying on men’s and women’s athletics in front of a Senate committee: pic.twitter.com/BwlLhgPfPu — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 21, 2023

In the clip with Letterman, Williams says that she would lose to men’s tennis player Andy Murray 6-0, 6-0 in a few minutes. She also says she enjoys playing against women because the men’s game is a totally different sport.

This is Serena Williams in 2013 stating an obvious truth that people (herself included it seems) are afraid to say in 2023. pic.twitter.com/U4kFYFardQ — Erika Sanzi (@esanzi) June 21, 2023

This is so glaringly obvious, and has been for any intellectually honest person who’s ever followed sports.

Yet it’s suddenly become completely anathema for the left to acknowledge these basic biological realities, because their political ideology demands otherwise.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 2: Serena Williams of USA salutes the fans after her last career match, losing to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia in 3 sets during day 5 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam event of the season at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 2, 2022 in Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

It’s thoroughly absurd that a 10-year-old interview with Serena Williams contains more truth about competitive sports than most “expert” testimony in 2023.

READ: RILEY GAINES CALLS OUT CHAIR’S OPENING STATEMENT ABOUT TRANSGENDER YOUTH DURING SENATE HEARING, SAYS PROPOSED TITLE IX CHANGES ARE ‘AN ABOMINATION’

It’s even more absurd that the cultural discussion has moved so far away from her remarks.

Nothing’s changed about human biology since 2013; men still have obvious physical advantages over women.

Yet transgender activism has made acknowledging this an unacceptable societal crime, based on nothing.

Discussing physical advantages in men’s sports does nothing to diminish the achievements of women like Williams. But it highlights the absurdity of allowing biological males to compete against females.

This is exactly the point brought up by Riley Gaines and hundreds of other elite female athletes.

READ: RILEY GAINES AND OVER 100 FEMALE ATHLETES SIGN OPEN LETTER TO ‘KEEP WOMEN’S SPORTS FEMALE’

And one of the best female athletes in history said as much 10 years ago. But has essentially remained silent as the left has decided to make reality denial a key component of their political platform.

Forcing women to compete against men is inherently unfair, yet that’s exactly what modern progressives want to encourage.

It’s too bad for them that even in 2013, Serena Williams pointed out how completely absurd that philosophy is.