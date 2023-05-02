Serena Williams Pregnant With Second Child After Complaining That ‘Unfair’ Biology Forced Her To Retire

Videos by OutKick

Serena Williams arrived at the Met Gala – the most ridiculous and pointless event of the year – with a baby bump as the tennis legend revealed she and her husband will soon be welcoming baby No. 2.

Williams being pregnant with her second child comes as no surprise. She previously shared her desire to grow her family when she announced her retirement from professional tennis in August 2022.

The 41-year-old didn’t seem to be completely happy with reality at the time, however, as she claimed that biology wasn’t ‘fair’ and that her having to carry a child was pushing her into retirement.

“Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family,” Williams wrote in Vogue last August. “I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family.”

Williams continued, writing that “I loved every second of being pregnant” with her first child, but she came across as bitter about the fact that women have to carry children and give birth.

Serena Williams is pregnant, as she and her husband Alexis Ohanian will soon be welcoming baby No. 2. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Williams underwent an emergency C-section when giving birth to her daughter in 2017 and suffered blood clots shortly after the surgery.

While everyone should emphasize with Williams’ difficult situation with childbirth, it’s hard to empathize with her while she’s questioning how “fair” biology is.

Williams is growing her family by choice and will be giving her daughter a little brother or sister to grow up with. Plenty of women and couples out there are not afforded that opportunity due to infertility issues, financial constraints, and other burdens.

Biology has been far more fair to Williams and her family than many other women in the world.

