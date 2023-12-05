Serena Williams: Breast Milk Healed My Sunburn!

Videos by OutKick

Serena Williams just might’ve hatched a billion-dollar business idea thanks to her breasts.

What if I told you the 42-year-old retired tennis legend and mother of two discovered that breast milk can heal a sunburn? Crazy, right? On her TikTok, Serena claimed over the weekend that she recently dabbed breast milk on a sunburn under her eye and come to find out “it worked” in soothing a burn she suffered.

Serena Williams says her boobs have produced a medical miracle in the form of milk that has healed her sunburn. / TikTok

“I have sensitive skin, so, I was in the sun…long story,” the tennis superstar explained to her fans. “I’m trying some breast milk. It works for my kid. Like they say, put breast milk on everything. I have a lot of extra, so…I’m going to try it for a week or so under my eye and see how it goes.”

Williams then starts applying her extra supply under her eyes and it’s a miracle, her burn is already healed!

Seconds later:

“It already feels better because, like, it hurts!” Mom added.

In the video caption, Serena notes that the final results are in after a week of using the breast milk under her eye.

“(I)t worked! I’m dying to hear your thoughts. Be nice lol,” Serena told her followers.

LOL, indeed.

Look, you just never know what’s going to pop up on TikTok. One minute you might catch someone slapping together the most beautiful burrito in the world and the next minute Serena Williams is applying breast milk to her face and pretty much calling it miracle milk.

The Chinese were absolute geniuses developing this social media platform. The naysayers claim that the Chinese are dumbing down our brains with the app while their little Chinese kids use a similar app to make them smart.

I say show me the Chinese woman figuring out that breast milk will heal a sunburn and change the world.

You can’t.

The Chinese might think they’re going to play the long game and turn us into the biggest morons so that our empire fails. Meanwhile, we keep popping out tennis champions and innovators like Serena. When was the last time you heard of some Chinese celebrity changing the sunburn game?

Again, you can’t name one.

The Chinese might hold a ton of our national debt, which they love to brag about, but they can’t carry our jockstraps or breastfeeding bras.

Suck it, China.

We have Serena Williams solving sunburn via her boobs and you can’t have any.