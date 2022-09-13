Remembering Benghazi and 21st Anniversary of 9/11: Tomi Lahren’s Final Thoughts

September 11, 2022, was the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks — the deadliest day on American soil since the Civil War.

As much as Ilhan Omar and her ilk would like to pass it off as a day where “some people did something,” it was a terror attack carried out by radical Muslim extremists. It was coordinated, it was motivated, it was tragic. Tomi Lahren has some Final Thoughts.

Yesterday was also the anniversary of another September 11th. September 11th, 2012. The day we lost four Americans in Benghazi.

Ambassador Chris Stevens, retired Navy SEAL Tyrone Woods, retired Navy SEAL Glen Doherty and Diplomat Sean Smith.

Though the Obama Administration, fronted by Susan Rice, chose to blame the Benghazi attack that left those four men dead on an offensive YouTube video, we know now just as they all knew then — it was a coordinated, motivated, and planned terror attack on the Americans in Benghazi carried out by Muslim extremists.

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton knew it too, just look at the Benghazi-related emails found on her private bathroom closet server. But “what difference does it make,” right Hillary.

At any rate, yesterday in remembrance of BOTH September 11th tragedies I tweeted this:

Never forget. The tragedies of September 11th, 2001 and Benghazi September 11th, 2012. pic.twitter.com/bygMjxcXLb — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 11, 2022

I didn’t mention Hilary, I didn’t mention Obama, I didn’t place blame for either attack on anyone. But yet, for some odd reason, the Liberals sure did get pissed off.

Are y’all confused? I was, until I remembered that Liberals hate it when you bring up the history they wish to erase.

Again, I never mentioned or placed blame in that tweet, not even a hint of that. So it just goes to show by the reaction of these triggered blue check Libs, they KNOW who was responsible.

NEVER FORGET 9/11/01 & 9/11/12

Like it or not, Benghazi happened, it happened on Obama’s watch and it was ignored on Hillary’s. And if me paying homage to the men we lost that day upsets you, that’s too fricken bad!

You can add all the genders you want, you can fight climate change till you’re blue in the face, you can open our borders to illegals and terrorists alike BUT as long as I’m still living and breathing, you will NOT erase history and you will NOT shame me into going along with the BS narratives y’all pull out of places the sun don’t shine.

On September 11th it didn’t matter the color of your skin, who you voted for, or the pronouns you chose to use. We were Americans, United. We also had a deep and devoted respect for law enforcement. It would be nice to get back to that. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 11, 2022

God bless the legacies, the families and the sacrifice of those we lost on September 11th 2001, AND September 11th 2012. NEVER Forget.

