Sepp Straka Nearly Makes History With 59, Rinses Approach On 18, But Holds Onto John Deere Classic Victory

Heading into Sunday’s final round at the John Deere Classic, Sepp Straka sat four shots back of leader Brendon Todd at TPC Deere Run.

Not only did Straka trail Todd, but 13 other players had a better score than Straka going into round four.

Oddsmakers did not see Straka as a threat to win the golf tournament on Sunday morning.

And it appeared, for a long time, that Straka was going to prove everyone wrong. He was on his way to capturing the John Deere Tournament Championship, but more importantly, to making history.

Straka had a great chance to card just the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history by shooting a 59.

Interestingly, one of those occurred at this tournament, 13 years ago. Paul Goydos shot a 59 during the first round of the 2010 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

Sepp Straka of Austria reacts to a birdie putt on the ninth green during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Sepp Straka starts strong during John Deere Classic final round at TPC Deere Run

Straka came out firing Sunday afternoon. He started with a birdie and followed with an eagle to jump out to a 3-under start through two holes.

He made par on the third hole before birdieing the fourth.

And he wasn’t done tearing up the front nine. Straka also birdied holes six, seven and nine to card a ridiculous 7-under 28 on his first nine holes.

As the tweet said, he vaulted himself up the leaderboard with that incredible show of golf. But he was far from done. After making par on the 10th hole, Straka reeled off four birdies in a row.

This man can not miss.@SeppStraka needs to shoot 1-under in his final four holes for a round below 60 @JDClassic. pic.twitter.com/5mYhLtu84e — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 9, 2023

He did not birdie hole 15 or 16. But the 557-yard par-5 17th hole loomed. If Straka was going to make history, he seemingly needed to make a four on #17. Which he had done in each of the first three rounds.

But, he hit his second shot on the par-five into the greenside bunker. And he failed to get up-and-down, two-putting from nine feet.

For the first time all weekend, Straka made par at the 17th hole.

The dream of shooting 59 was not dead, but certainly on life-support. Just five players made birdie on 18 during Sunday’s round prior to Straka stepping up to the tee.

Straka piped his drive down the middle and gave himself a chance to make birdie and mark down just the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.

In the blink of an eye, everything changes

But that’s when it all went wrong. Sepp Straka over-drew his 180-yard approach shot into the 18th green and it landed in the water.

Sepp Straka’s second shot on No. 18 finds the water. pic.twitter.com/G3lpWw7inU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 9, 2023

Not only did the dream of 59 die, but Straka ultimately made double-bogey. His lead immediately shrunk from four shots to two. And his chasers still have several holes left to play.

Sepp Straka dejectedly walks to the 18th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run after hitting a shot into the water. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Now, all Straka can do is wait and see if his final-round 62 is enough to win the John Deere Classic.

From near-history and complete elation to sudden anxiety for Sepp Straka.

Sports is not for the faint of heart.

UPDATE: None of the chasers were able to catch Sepp Straka, who held on to win the John Deere Classic. It’s the second PGA Tour victory of his career.