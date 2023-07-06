Iowa Basketball Star Caitlyn Clark Tees It Up With US Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson At John Deere Classic Pro-Am

Videos by OutKick

Iowa basketball star Caitlyn Clark, the reigning NCAA Women’s Player of the Year, took her talents to the golf course on Wednesday. This week’s PGA Tour stop takes place in Silvis, IL at the John Deere Classic. During the Pro-Am portion of the event, US Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson paired up with Clark for a round.

Silvis is is just across the Illinois-Iowa border. It’s located only about an hour drive from the University of Iowa campus.

Caitlyn Clark and Zach Johnson were both born-and-raised in Iowa, giving them an immediate connection. Although, Johnson won his first PGA Tour event in 2004 when Clark was just two years old.

US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson talks with Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark during the pro-am prior to the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2023 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Johnson joked about Clark’s popularity in the state relative to his own. Not just hers, but also her boyfriend: former Iowa men’s basketball player Connor McCaffery.

“Well, Connor McCaffery was walking with us today, too, so I’m probably third or fourth down the list [in popularity among their group],” Johnson said, according to ESPN.

Talk about an Iowa power grouping. Not only is McCaffery a former Iowa player himself, but his father is Fran McCaffery — who has served as head coach of the Iowa men’s team since 2010.

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes signs autographs for fans during the pro-am prior to the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2023 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Clark is an avid golfer who says her gamily is big into the game.

“It’s just unique and special; I haven’t had many opportunities to play a different sport, and at a PGA Tour event,” Clark said. “I’m a big fan of golf. I love to play and be around it. Every Sunday I usually have the TV on and I’m watching.”

WQAD News 8 recorded footage of her opening tee shot at the John Deere Classic Pro-Am.

“I had a solo par to start the day, which was nice,” Clark said. “I wasn’t too nervous on the first tee. It was kind of, ‘Don’t waste time, just go up there and hit it.’ It think it’s the same with basketball. You have to settle into the game a little bit.”

The actual John Deere Classic tees off Thursday morning at 6:45 local time. Zach Johnson is playing in a featured group alongside Denny McCarthy and Matt Kuchar. The threesome begins at 7:40 a.m. C.T.