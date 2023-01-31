Hendon Hooker, Max Duggan Looking To Shine In Opposite Ways At Senior Bowl

Videos by OutKick

MOBILE, Ala. — The 2023 Senior Bowl is underway here with 125 players hoping to start their NFL dream. Whether it’s TCU QB Max Duggan or Georgia OL Warren McClendon, this week presents a golden opportunity. As for a player like Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker, the off-field work is just as valuable.

The next few days on the practice field could propel a player into the first round of the NFL draft, if they follow it up with an impressive performance at the scouting combine next month. But the majority of the time in Mobile will be centered around a player’s time with NFL teams. It was announced by Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy that every player will get an opportunity to interview, which hasn’t been the case in past years.

STETSON BENNETT WILL NOT PLAY IN SENIOR BOWL

So, in the case of TCU’s Max Duggan, this week’s practices will give him a better opportunity to show off his skills, compared to the CFB Playoff title game against Georgia. In Los Angeles, Duggan barely had time to snap the ball without five Georgia defenders in his face.

Hendon Hooker. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

What about Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker? Well, even though he will not be participating in the workouts, he’ll get the opportunity to speak with NFL teams about his future. Sometimes it’s not what you do on the field, it’s how you handle yourself during these intense meetings with GM’s, coaches and scouts. This is what Hendon will be doing this week, as NFL teams breakdown his film and ask him a myriad of questions.

Every Meeting Is An Opportunity At The Senior Bowl

Every time a player interacts with a member of an NFL team could be worth a spot in the draft. There will be a Senior Bowl player on your favorite team in the future, which is why this week is so important. As I sat inside the convention center, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel strolled by, heading down to their designated room.

There are also the guys who don’t show up, due to a variety of reasons. Former Alabama LB Henry To’oTo’o had to withdraw from the event due to injury, while another player will now be called into town, usually somebody on the short list. If a player were to sprain an ankle or need to pull out for other reasons, Senior Bowl staff can get a substitute to Mobile within a day.

Alabama Crimson Tide LB Henry To’oTo’o (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There’s a reason why Hendon Hooker came to Mobile. Even though he’s still rehabbing his torn ACL, he can still sit-down with every team and promote himself. He’ll also get the chance to interact with marketing companies, hoping to be brand ambassador for their product. See, it’s not just what happens on the practice field.

The signage around the team hotel and convention center is a stark reminder of how far this event has come. Just a few years ago, Super Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts was turning heads in Mobile, eventually leading the Philadelphia Eagles to draft him. There are countless first round picks that have started their journey at this event, while one team will find a player in Mobile and pray another team doesn’t see the same strengths as they do.

Stay tuned to OutKick for Senior Bowl coverage throughout the week, with practice starting today.