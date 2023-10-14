Senators Goalie Anton Forsberg Comically Trips To The Ice During Pregame

Videos by OutKick

The Ottawa Senators had a rather memorable pregame ceremony before Saturday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers. But goalie Anton Forsberg probably wants to forget how he made it noteworthy.

As the public announcer called the Senators starting lineup, Forsberg made his way onto the ice, waving to the crowd. Then, all of a sudden, he momentarily forgot how to skate and tumbled to the ground. Naturally, his teammates seemed to have a few good natured laughs at his expense, because that’s what teammates are for.

Forsberg took the whole thing in stride, smiling even after falling to the ice.

Man, this makes me feel better about my terrible skating ability. If a professional occasionally has blunders like this, a dweeb like me can’t really feel too bad about where I’m at.

Anton Forsberg Rebounded Nicely When It Mattered Most

Fortunately, Forsberg’s slip wasn’t the only memorable moment prior to the game. The Flyers decided to honor Senators forward Claude Giroux for reaching his 1,000th career point last season. Giroux spent 15 years in a Flyers uniform (many of them as captain), and the two sides didn’t meet after he reached the milestone.

During the ceremony, Giroux’s wife and two sons came out on the ice. The Flyers gifted each kid a golden stick, which they seemed pleased with.

Ahead of their game against Philadelphia, the @Senators honored Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) for reaching the 1,000 point mark. 👏



Congratulations on this incredible milestone, Claude! pic.twitter.com/7W0YEYvtdB — NHL (@NHL) October 14, 2023

Who’s going to remember a slip up when those two dapper young dudes got to have their moment?

Forsberg also rebounded quite well in the crease for Ottawa. He registered 19 saves on 21 shots to backstop the Senators to a 5-2 win, their first of the young season. His pregame slip didn’t seem to affect his mentality too much.

With everything that happened this afternoon, Forsberg can rest assured that his slip did not serve as the defining moment of the proceedings. But it definitely was the most comical.